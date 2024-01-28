Neuqua Valley boys basketball beat Naperville Central for a sixth consecutive win

Neuqua Valley boys basketball looks to win its sixth straight game, as they travel to Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a special night here at Naperville Central High School as it inducts its newest Redhawk legends into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball and Naperville Central play a close first quarter

The Redhawks look to get things going as Preston Kuta dishes it to Ross DeZur and he gets the tough layup shot to go and the foul. Redhawks down 6-5 early in the first quarter.

The Wildcats turn on offense now as Colin Gerrity has the ball but gets pocket-picked by TJ Hillman and we’re going the other way. Hillman pulls a pump fake and hits the layup, we’re tied at seven.

The Wildcats responded with some solid passing. Joseph Balgro finds Luke Pallaschke wide open, who nails the 3-ball from the corner. Neuqua Valley closes out the first with a 15-11 lead.

Redhawks keep the game within reach at halftime

Naperville Central’s Kuta feeds the ball to DeZur and he takes on two defenders. He pulls some nice moves to sink the layup and bring the Hawks within two.

Neuqua Valley is looking to get some breathing room here. Danny Podpora dishes it to Balgro and he sends it to Nathan Fiore and he hits the jumper. The Wildcats lead 22-18.

Under 30 seconds to go and the Wildcats look to extend their lead. Whitman Charboneau dishes it to Luke Kinkade and he swings it back to Charboneau who buries the floater for two. The Redhawks try to score as TJ Hillman heaves it from half-court, but his shot is off the mark. Neuqua leads 30-24 over Naperville Central at the half.

Neuqua’s Jack Gerrity helps pull the Cats ahead

Central’s Jack Gervase swings it inside to DeZur. He takes two Wildcats for a spin and nails this layup for two. Redhawks trail by four.

Neuqua looks to build some momentum on offense. Gerrity finds John Bieber down the corner and splash! He drains the three and the Wildcats lead 33-26.

Balgro inbounds the ball and dishes it to Gerrity. He decides to take the shot himself and nails the trifecta from downtown. Wildcats close out the third quarter with a 47-33 lead.

Neuqua Valley basketball gets its sixth consecutive win

The Redhawks are still fighting on here in the fourth quarter. DeZur floats it to Jack First and he gets this tough layup to go to pull Central within ten points,(Central down 47-37) early in the fourth quarter.

Gerrity takes this one down the other end of the court once again and just like last time he hits another trey for Neuqua and ends the night with 13 points. Wildcats up 51-37.

DeZur attacks the paint and goes for the layup, misses, but gets his own rebound and gets the layup to go for two. It was not enough as the Wildcats take this one 61-43 to get their sixth consecutive win while the Redhawks dropped to 0-7 in DVC conference play.