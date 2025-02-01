Neuqua Valley boys basketball bests Metea Valley in DVC matchup

The IHSA basketball postseason is under a month away as Neuqua Valley boys basketball travels to face Metea Valley in a DVC matchup. Both teams enter with the same records in the DVC and head-to-head matches this season with Neuqua winning six in a row, while the Mustangs look to sweep the season series against the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball opens the DVC contest in front 6-0

Neuqua makes an early statement as David Taiwo passes it to Cole Kelly. He drops back and launches the ball in for the three to get the first points of the match.

On the next possession, it’s Kelly on the assist finding Mason Martin with plenty of space. He launches it from the middle and sinks in another three to make it 6-0 cats early.

The Mustangs respond right after with Khalil Jones passing it short to Tyler Miller and from downtown he gets the three to put Metea on the board.

Now down 12-5, Miller goes for the layup, but it bounces off the backboard and into the crowd of players. Metea makes the recovery and Anthony Hildreth is left alone to flush down the tre ball to make it a 12-8 ball game.

On the ensuing possession, it’s a game of hot potato for Neuqua as the ball lands in Martin’s hands and he sinks in another three to keep it a seven-point game for the Cats.

Neuqua gets the ball back as Carter Coviello looks for Martin but Miller takes it away and races back the other way and sinks in the layup.

The Miller show continues as Hildreth finds him all alone again, and from outside the paint, he shoots down another three, as Metea closes the gap to five at 20-15.

Martin and the Wildcats respond as Coviello evades the pressure and finds Martin wide open on the right side. He buries in another three as Neuqua makes it a seven-point game at 25-18.

Metea Valley responds with Tre Watkins and company connecting on big shots

The Mustangs charge right back as Dominic Smith races down towards the other end, and through pressure, he finds Tre Watkins who goes up and delivers a slam dunk special to hype up the home audience.

With the score 29-27 right before the half, the Mustangs even the playing field as Hildreth finds Miller again who steps through the paint and sinks in the mid-range shot. It’s all tied at 29 going into halftime.

To start the second half, it’s Wildcats ball as Kelly finds Luke Johnson at the back who miraculously keeps it in bounds. He throws it back to Taiwo who fakes out the defense, and through a lot of traffic, he sinks the short range shot to put Neuqua back on top.

Now down by five, Metea comes right back as the ball finds its way to Watkins, and from beyond the line, he fires a missile good for another three-pointer to make it a 34-32 game.

Wildcats close out the contest strong to defeat Metea Valley basketball

Metea keeps the three-point action going as Miller gets fouled but sends down another trifecta to tie the game up. The ensuing and one gives the Mustangs their first lead of the night up 38-37.

But the Wildcats claw back as more passing action results in Kelly with the ball under the hoop. He steps up and sends it in to give Neuqua the lead by one up 41-40.

Neuqua gets the rebound on the ensuing Metea possession, as Danny Podpora is all alone. He takes it the distance for the quick layup to make it a five-point cats lead up 49-44.

Then to put things away, Taiwo finds Martin up the middle who chargers through for another layup, as Neuqua Valley boys basketball wins their seventh game in a row with a 58-50 score over Metea Valley for a DVC triumph. Both teams are on the road next week with Neuqua facing Waubonsie and Metea facing Naperville North.

