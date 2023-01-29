Neuqua Valley boys basketball cruises past Naperville Central 56-39

Thanks to Luke Kinkade’s 19 points, Neuqua Valley cruises past the Redhawks and stays atop the DVC standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats are looking to stay atop the DVC standings as they welcome in the Naperville Central Redhawks. Neuqua enters at 17-7 and 4-2 in the conference. The Redhawks are searching for their first conference win of the season.

Back and forth first quarter

A minute in, Colin Gerrity gets the steal and heads the other way. Eventually, he gets the ball back from Bryan Thomas and nails the triple for Neuqua’s first basket of the game.

Wildcats are back on the attack and Thomas creates another scoring chance getting the ball out to Luke Kinkade who connects for three. 12-9 Neuqua with a minute left in the first.

Wildcats build a lead into halftime

Early in the second, the Redhawk offense gets to work with good ball movement. The ball finds the hands of Grady Cooperkawa and he delivers on the three. The game is all tied up.

Central back on offense, where Jackson First takes it to the lane and gets the and-one. Neuqua still leads 19-16.

The Redhawks trying to get the ball upcourt, but Bryan Thomas makes an acrobatic defensive play. Kinkade takes it to the rim where he gets fouled and would make both shots at the line.

Neuqua sophomore Vova Polishchuck got called up to varsity last week and he makes a deep three to give the Cats a 24-16 lead.

Central goes down the court and responds with a Cooperkawa three-pointer. Wildcats head into halftime with a 26-21 lead.

Neuqua pulls away from Central

In the second half, Neuqua starts to make some big shots. Kinkade connects for three points as he led all scorers on the night with 19.

Wildcats working the ball around and Gerrity gets the three ball to go. The Cats go up by nine with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

Into the fourth quarter, Neuqua is up by 10 and they add on to that thanks to a three-pointer from Polishchuck. The Wildcats’ second-half three-point shooting helps propel them to a 56-39 victory and remain atop of the DVC standings.

