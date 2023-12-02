Neuqua Valley boys basketball opens DVC play with a win against Naperville North

The conference slate for boys basketball is underway. Neuqua Valley boys basketball welcomes in Naperville North as both squads are looking to start DVC play in the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua comes out strong scoring 21 in the first quarter

Starting the game with Neuqua up 4-3 as the Wildcats work the perimeter. The ball eventually finds Luke Kinkade who knocks down the triple extending the lead.

Neuqua looking to extend the lead early on as Colin Gerrity finds John Bieber in the paint as he spins a defender scoring the layup and drawing a foul.

Naperville North’s turn on offense. Bryce Welch drives hard into the paint scoring on the one-handed layup. Huskies trail 12-7.

Neuqua continued a strong first quarter as Colin Gerrity scores the three pointer. Neuqua leads 21-13 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats continue the momentum in the second frame

The Huskies start the second quarter strong. Bryce Welch’s attempt is short but helping the ball into the net is Grant Montanari who starts the scoring in the second.

The Wildcats come right back down the court as Joe Balgro gets the ball down low shooting for three. Neuqua now up 24-15.

Back and forth we go in the second quarter. Cole Arl drives into the paint keeping the Huskies within eight points.

Finishing off the half on top is Neuqua as Whitman Charboneau extends the Wildcats lead. The blue and yellow go into halftime with a 34-23.

The blue and yellow stay on top after three quarters of action

Opening up the third quarter with the ball is Neuqua and Luke Kinkade makes no mistake with it shooting for three.

Naperville North is still hanging around in this game. Grant Montanari gets the ball on top of the arc dropping in a triple. Huskies still trail by 12.

The lead would stay similar for Neuqua Valley as Whitman Charboneau finishes the third quarter with another three pointer. Wildcats lead 47-34 going into the final frame.

Neuqua Valley starts the DVC season with a win against Naperville North

The three-point contest would continue into the fourth quarter as Bryce Welch keeps Naperville North within ten points.

Neuqua still up by 13 as Whitman Charboneau goes coast to coast extending that lead to 15.

Coming back down the other way for the Huskies is Luke Williams who scores the layup. North still trailing with time running out.

The last two minutes of the game would consist of fouls and free throws as Charboneau scores both of his.

That would give Neuqua Valley boys basketball the 66-49 conference victory over Naperville North.

