Neuqua Valley boys basketball pulls away from Naperville Central on senior night

Neuqua Valley boys basketball celebrates Senior Night with players who have put in their longtime contributions on the court and now want to keep the good times rolling with a win over Naperville Central. The Redhawks hope to pick up their first DVC win after falling to Waubsonie Valley last Friday.

The Hawks trail by one early in the first until Jack Gervase drives and floats one in to give Naperville Central the early lead.

Both teams are now even at nine and then Joe Balgro takes a three and sinks it to put Neuqua ahead 12-9.

TJ Hillman is hoping to keep the Hawks in it, and despite nearly losing the ball, he finds Alex Liabo, who floors it into the lane and lays it up with a little spin. Hawks trail 14-13.

New 1,000 point scorer in the house

The Wildcats want to add more points toward the end of the first, so Luke Pallaschke finds a new 1,000-point scorer Luke Kinkade, who hits the three-ball. Neuqua goes up 19-13 after one.

Kinkade wants more but his shot is off the mark. However, Balgro is there getting the board and put back to keep the Wildcats up by six.

Redhawks get a couple of crucial threes

The Redhawks keep up the pace with Nate Abrahamson connecting from three to get the red and white back within three points.

During the next possession, Abrahamson passes across the court to an open Ryder Erdmann and books it. This game is tied at 23.

Still tied with Central looking for the lead but Colin Gerrity pickpockets Gervase and takes it to the rim with a beautiful spin to put that Cats back in front by a 25-23 score.

With halftime approaching the home team wants to add more insurance, and Balgro flies in for another rebound and put back to beat the buzzer. It’s 29-23 Neuqua Valley at the break.

The Wildcats catch fire in the second half

The second half features a one hundred percent chance of raining threes as Whitman Charboneau hits one from the corner.

Kinkade is at it again by shooting one from the wing and kaboom. Wildcats open the floodgates with a 44-28 lead in the third.

The Redhawks get a little bit of help late in the third quarter, with Tj Hillamn getting a steal and laying it in. Central still trails by a wide margin, heading to the fourth.

In the fourth Jack First bounces a pass to Ross DeZur who scores with a foul. The Hawks have a tad bit of life down 50-36 with over five minutes to play.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball with a senior night win

However, the Wildcats remain on cruise control as Kinkade scores another basket to add to his 20-point night. Neuqua Valley boys basketball runs away in the second half with a 71-43 win on Senior Night.

