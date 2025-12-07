Neuqua Valley boys basketball rolls past Naperville Central in conference opener

It’s an ESPN and Christmas-type night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks boys basketball team takes on Neuqua Valley in the DVC opener. The Wildcats are looking to build on a 2-1 stretch in the recent Oswego Thanksgiving tournament, while the Redhawks come in winners of two straight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get aggressive early

It’s the Redhawks working the ball around the perimeter early. Casey Cooperkawa finds TJ Hillman in the paint, who fights through contact and hits the shot with a foul to give his squad an early 8-6 lead.

The Wildcats bring it the other way with Luke Balgro passing to an open Carter Coviello, and he’s nothing but net. That gives Neuqua a 9-8 lead.

Time for sophomore sensation Cole Kelly to get involved. Andrew Hoffman finds him near the 10-foot line, and his shot is short, but he uses one hand to get the board and put-back. It’s 18-8 Wildcats after one.

Mason Martin gets involved by getting the hoop and the harm to open a 24-8 lead as the Wildcats are on an 18-0 run.

Later in the quarter, Arshil Khimani makes the Central defense pay by taking a corner three and connects.

Central has yet to hit a three in this game until Liam Lau connects from long range. The Redhawks trail 30-13 as the game approaches halftime.

Wildcats start a dunk contest

That just fuels the Wildcats because look out below, it’s a two-handed jam for big man Darlin Aghomi.

Then they turn defense into offense with Kelly getting the steal, and Houston, we have a liftoff. Neuqua Valley takes a 38-18 lead into the locker room.

It may be a significant deficit for the Redhawks, but they keep positive vibes with Nate Abrahamson hitting the three-point basket early in the third.

Neuqua cruises to victory in the second half

The Wildcats get another turnover from Luke Balgro, and he takes the ball coast-to-coast for the bucket.

Seemingly every shot is falling for the Wildcats. Kelly misfires on the first attempt, but Danny Mikuta gets the rebound, passes back to Kelly who drains the second chance opportunity. Neuqua Valley starts the DVC schedule with a 68-38 win over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!