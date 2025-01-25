Neuqua Valley boys basketball sails past Naperville Central

We have a DVC boys basketball showdown between the host Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the Naperville Central Redhawks. After falling by one to undefeated Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua enters winners of three straight, while Central looks to end a five-game losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats open with a solid lead but the Redhawks keep it within striking distance to end the first

As the Wildcats gain possession of the opening trip, David Taiwo gains space from a defender, knocking down the mid-range pull-up.

Wildcat Cole Kelly looks to attack the basket; however, he passes it to Whitman Charboneau for the three-pointer in the corner. Two minutes in, and Neuqua leads 6-0.

The Redhawks are looking to get on the board, and they do so with a tough score from Connor Sands.

It wouldn’t take long for Kelly to get on the scoreboard. He buries a long-range three-pointer, and Neuqua continues to look solid early on.

The Wildcats don’t let their foot off the gas pedal as Danny Podpora drives and finds Kelly cutting to the paint. The freshman scores plus the foul!

After the Wildcat scoring run, Redhawk guard Tj Hillman has seen enough and attacks the rim, getting the bucket to drop! Central still trails 13-4 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Central forces a steal, and Alex Liabo heads the other way. He scores around multiple Wildcats, but at the end of the first, Neuqua still leads 15-8.

Neuqua Valley basketball responds to Central’s run

Into the second, Hillman swings the rock across the court to Liabo, and he keeps the Central run cooking. The Redhawks trail 15-11, as Liabo ends the night with 12 points.

The wildcats try to respond as Taiwo pulls for the shot and is denied but Charboneau gets the put back for the two. Charboneau ends the night as the leading scorer with 22

Both sides exchange buckets in the second. Liabo gets it inside to Sands, and the Redhawk lays it off to Hillman for the floater.

The Wildcats go down on the other end, as Carter Coviello and Charboneau work the ball together. Coviello nails nylon on the three.

Then, Sands has the ball in a similar spot to moments before, but this time he attacks the rack for the deuce.

Closing out this scoring run, Taiwo hands it off the Kelly at the top of the key. The freshman says why not, and rattles home the three-ball.

Wildcat David Taiwo scores off an acrobatic layup

They are off to the races, check out Taiwo’s tough acrobatic layup as he weaves by for two.

Before the half, the Redhawks are searching for answers, and they get it from Cooper Page, who drains a three-pointer. Neuqua still leads 33-20 at the half.

To start the second half it’s Wildcat Luke Johnson who opens things up with a nice score.

Neuqua secures a rebound, and once again we see Taiwo on the fast break. He gets the layup to drop, and Neuqua scores the first five points of the third quarter.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball earns fourth straight win after beating Central

At the end of the third, the Redhawks are searching for some life. Liabo drives to the paint for a nice layup over a Wildcat defender. It’s Liabo again as he drains the three-pointer at the buzzer, but the Wildcats are still up 50-36 with one quarter left to go.

The fourth is all Wildcats. Here’s Garrick Chong who gets the rock, shoots, and scores while getting fouled! Chong records 8 points.

To end things off on a high note, it’s Kelly slamming it home on the fast break. The Wildcats cruise to a 72-50 win over the Redhawks.