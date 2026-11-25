As November winds down, Thanksgiving week is upon us, and so is boys’ basketball season. We are at Oswego High School for the annual Hoops 4 Healing tournament. The tournament was introduced in 2001 by Doug Smith to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The tournament is also the season opener for many teams, including this matchup between Neuqua Valley and Oswego East. The Wolves handed the Wildcats one of their two losses a season ago in last year’s Hoops 4 Healing matchup. Neuqua did get revenge with a win in the regional championship game.

Just a few seconds into the action, the blue and white look to get things started. The Wolves go around the horn as Nikko Barczak passes to Aiden Wiggens, who connects with Noah Yu. He opens up the scoring with the trifecta. The Wolves are on the board first, up 3-0.

Neuqua digs out of early hole

Moments later, off the defensive rebound, Neuqua’s Danny Mikuta grabs the board and sends a pass to Carter Coviello. Coviello kicks it back to Mikuta, who steps right up and calmly sinks the triple to tie things up.

After a few free throws made by the Wolves, the Wildcats trail by four. Neuqua is on the move as Coviello hauls it to Mason Martin, Martin sets up Danny Mikuta for success, and the Wildcats are now down by two.

Still in the first, and the Wildcats apply the offensive pressure. Carter Coviello crosses half-court and swings it to Arshil Khimani, who dishes the ball to Mason Martin. The recent Illinois signee drains a shot from distance. Martin hit a school record 11 threes in last year’s season opener. The Cats take a 13-8 lead after one.

Now in the second quarter, the Wildcats’ offensive momentum continues. Danny Mikuta sets up the give-and-go with junior superstar Cole Kelly; Kelly lays it in for two with the left hand.

Later on in the second, the Cole Kelly scoring party continues. Kelly moves up the floor and through the lane – to the hoop he goes, finishing with the slam to put Neuqua up by ten.

Oswego East is caught in traffic as Wolves guard Nikko Barczak is stopped by the Wildcat D. Neuqua’s Danny Mikuta picks up the steal and passes to Luke Balgo, who attempts the lay-up. Mikuta is there for the offensive rebound and puts it back in to expand the lead.

Still in the 2nd, Oswego East is down by fourteen. Now on the offensive, Aiden Wiggens drives up the lane and dishes to Krish Sarin; Sarin finishes for the bucket, and the Wolves are down by 12.

With the shot clock running out, the Wolves’ possession is down to the wire. Joseph Christian finds Noah Yu, and Yu’s three finds the twine just as the timer runs out. Oswego East cuts the deficit to nine.

As the first half winds down, Oswego’s Joseph Christian sinks a three; on the next possession, the Wildcats respond appropriately, showing they are ready to win the half. Mason Martin takes the ball inside the three-point line and sinks the mid-range jumper. The Wildcats are in control at halftime, leading 31-19.

The Cats continue to pounce

Neuqua gets the scoring started in the third quarter, and it’s simply more of the same. Carter Coviello and Danny Mikuta show off their chemistry as Mikuta sets up Coviello’s bucket off the give-and-go.

Later in the third, Mikuta kicks a pass to Carter Coviello; Coviello’s shot is off the mark, but Mikuta fights through Wolves’ defense to pick up the rebound and the putback. He’s fouled and gets the and-1. The Wildcats continue to grow their advantage.

With time running out in the third, Oswego East needs oxygen. They look for life and find it in the shooting stroke of Alton Bullock. Bullock takes the shot and sinks the three-pointer.

A balanced attack powers Neuqua to victory

Neuqua’s defensive and offensive measures continue to be top-notch. Cole Kelly gets the board off Oswego East misses the shot; Kelly moves down court and lobs it to Hunter Rheaume; he passes it back to Kelly, who cuts inside and gets the lay-up, along with the and-1! At the end of the third quarter, Neuqua leads 53-35 over the Wolves. Kelly leads all scorers with 20 points on the night.

Now in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats are simply unstoppable. Cole Kelly gets the steal and passes over to Danny Mikuta. His shot is an airball, but teammate Luke Balgro is there for the tip-in bucket. The Wildcats hold the Wolves to only 2 points in the last frame. Neuqua Valley wins the season opener 68-37 over Oswego East. Danny Mikuta chips in with 15 points while Martin adds 14 for the victors.

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