Neuqua Valley boys basketball stays undefeated in conference with win over Waubonsie Valley

Welcome back to boys basketball action, as tonight’s matchup is a good one as Neuqua Valley takes on Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look to secure a win after a two-point loss to Oswego, while the Wildcats are riding a five-game winning streak, which includes a previous win over undefeated Lyons Township. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kris Mporokoso gets buckets right away for Waubonsie

The Warriors look to start fast as Kris Mporokoso puts a man on skates and knocks down the open three-pointer.

Mporokoso remains involved for the early game plan, so Aiden Lee locates him with the bounce pass and goes off the glass.

Neuqua’s mid-range opens up an early lead

The Wildcats will take any score, so Danny Mikuta settles for the mid-range jumper and connects.

Luke Balgro looks to find an open teammate, but he’s all alone, so he makes the Warrior defense pay the price with a mid-range bucket.

The Wildcats adjust on defense with a steal from Balgro. He safely feeds Cole Kelly, who gets the hoop and the harm as Neuqua holds a 21-12 lead at the end of the first.

Kyler Payne looks to keep the Warriors’ offense alive as he cuts through the back door and secures more points.

Shots fall in favor of the Wildcats

However, the Wildcats are quick to respond as Arshil Khimani gets the bounce pass and hits the jump shot. On the next play, he takes the three and buries it. That culminates in a 26-17 lead for the Cats.

Kelly plans the attack on the Warrior defense before he displays a filthy assist to Balgro, who lays it in for the easy score. The Wildcats hold a 35-26 lead at the half.

Balgro wants to start the second half with a bang, and he will do that with a three-point basket. Balgro drops 19 points in the game.

Though the Payne and Mporokoso duo keep the Warriors in it as Mporokoso gets his own board and put back. Then Payne fights through the paint with a spin and lays in the duce as the Warriors trail 44-38 after three.

Aiden Lee hops in on the scoring fiesta, and even with a hand in his face, Lee still gets the three to go.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball improves to 3-0 in the DVC

The Wildcats keep responding, and with the shot clock winding down. Carter Coviello unloads for a deep three and drills it. That one all but seals the deal as the Wildcats grind out a 56-51 win over the Warriors to snag the early lead in the conference race.

