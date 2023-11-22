Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes down Rockford Guilford 72-67

Neuqua Valley boys basketball is back in action at the Hoops 4 Healing Tournament, after falling to Fenwick in their first game. The Wildcats will take on the Rockford Guilford Vikings, who took care of business against the host school, Oswego, in game number one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams display great offense

In the final minute of the first quarter, the Wildcats work the ball around the perimeter. Luke Kinkade frees up from behind the arc and hits nylon on the shot.

Just moments later, Rockford Guilford’s Connor Doyle receives the pass and heads to the elbow. He knocks down the middy, but the Wildcats are on top, 20-17, to end the first.

A minute into the second, Malachi Johnson wants the ball and gets it. Johnson steps back and nails this three to tie the game at 20, only a minute into the quarter.

Just into the second, Colin Gerrity passes the ball, but watch him make a run toward the basket. Kinkade finds him inside for the layup and a 25-20 lead.

Raining threes in the second quarter

The Vikings have the ball on the next possession. Johnson dances behind the arc and creates some separation for the shot, nailing another three.

Rockford Guilford denies a Wildcat basket and quickly works up the court. Johnson catches it in transition and wastes no time on this three-ball, as we’re all square at 26 with four and a half minutes left in the second.

It’s raining threes in the second quarter for Guilford. This time it comes off the hands of Izaias Primus and the Vikings now lead 29-28.

On the other end of the court, John Bieber gets the defense to bite on the pump-fake and connects on the corner three. Bieber finished the game with 11 points.

Neuqua looking to regain control of the game, and Kinkade pulls up in transition for the duce. Wildcats up 33-29 with three minutes left in the second.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball tries to pull away

Into the third, and the Wildcats are up by six. Kinkade gets open from a Bieber screen and they now lead 47-38. Kinkade finished the night with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Under a minute left in the quarter and Viking, Millio’On Riley, boxes out for the board. He goes up for the second chance basket and gets the and-one to go, but Guilford isn’t done there.

Johnson receives the inbound and breaks free for a last-second shot. He beats the buzzer with the three, as the Wildcats lead 53-51 going into the final quarter.

The Joe Balgro show for Neuqua Valley

It’s a one-point game with under five minutes to go, and the Cats just break out of the double team. It leaves a wide-open Joe Balgro, who hits a crucial three-pointer and Neuqua leads 62-58.

On the next Wildcat possession, they work the ball around well, before you see a cutting Balgro inside the paint. He goes up strong for the bucket and six-point lead. He would finish the night with 19 points and 8 rebounds.

It’s the Joe Balgro show to close the fourth quarter. After forcing a turnover on defense, Balgro collects the offensive board and is too strong to be stopped. He scores 7 straight points to help Neuqua Valley secure a 72-67 win over Rockford Guilford.

