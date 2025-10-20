Neuqua Valley boys cross country brings home a fourth consecutive DVC title

DuPage Valley Conference boys cross country is in action at Waubonsie Valley High School. Six DVC boys cross country schools in total are represented, including the defending champs, Neuqua Valley High School, while DeKalb enters the competition with just three varsity runners. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gudauskas and Meek get the Wildcats out in front

At the sound of the starter gun, the runners sprint off the line. The race gets off to a good start from Grayson Meek and Jesse Gudauskas from Neuqua getting in front early, while the Redhawks of Naperville Central have an early pack forming.

Running through the tennis courts, Meek and Gudauskas, along with Wildcat teammate Anish Bhagwat, are taking the lead. This includes Naperville North’s Simon Reckamp and Jackson Truty going neck and neck, with teammate Shreyas Meyer not far behind. Rounding out the top 10 is The Redhawk quad, which includes Manny Najera, Derek Williamson, Vaughn Scherer, and Jack Anderson staying together as more runners approach the first mile.

Going downhill, the lead remains the same for both Meek and Gudauskas. However, Anish Bhagwat is right between Truty and Reckamp. The Redhawks went from a quad to a trio with Najera, Scherer, and Williamson in the top five. Redhawk Jack Anderson is trailing behind Shreyas Meyer. Two more Wildcats, Garrett Anderson and Reyaahnsh Bhagwat, run with Mustang Henry Faber, who is keeping pace in the top 15.

The Naperville Central pack keeps the Redhawks in the hunt

Approaching mile two, Meek and Gudauskas continue a strong lead for the Wildcats. Next is Redhawks Manny Najera and Derek Williamson. Followed by Reckamp and Truty, including Wildcat Reyaansh Bhagat, while Vaughn Scherer runs solo behind the Wildcat. More runners approaching mile two include Redhawk Jack Anderson and Huskie Shreyas Meyer, along with a pack of Wildcats, including Reyaansh Bhagwat, Garrett Anderson, Joseph Clifton, and Aidan Pour. Henry Faber, Ashutosh Subudhi, and Dylan Bennett-Garza from Metea Valley are in the top 25 with Waubonsie Valley runners Mika Lam, Achyuth Randeep, and Jasdeep Grover. Andy Duran from DeKalb is also around the top 20.

Neuqua Valley takes home a fourth straight DVC title

Going to the finish line, it’s the Wildcat duo of Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek finishing in first and second, with Gudauskas crossing the line five seconds ahead of his teammate at 14:50.

Taking third place is Naperville Central’s Manny Najera with a time of 15:18. Jackson Truty runs to 4th place for the Huskies. Derek Williamson rumbles into 5th place while Simon Reckamp takes a spot in the top 6.

Anish Bhagwat, Vaughn Scherer, and Shreyas Meyer finish up next. Jack Anderson of Naperville Central crosses in tenth place. Toby Slider gives the Redhawks another top 20 finisher with Brian Hatlestad and Lukas Keane also finishing top 20 for North. Neuqua Valley boys cross country comes home with its fourth consecutive DVC conference championship victory, with seven runners finishing in the top 15. Naperville Central finishes in second with Naperville North in third.