Neuqua Valley boys cross country finishes top three at Red Devil invite

Neuqua Valley boys cross country started the season well at the Red Devil Invitational.

43rd Annual Red Devil Invitational

The Hornet/Red Devil invitational returns for its 43rd annual year at Katherine Legge Memorial Park featuring four of our boys teams. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

After being canceled last week due to the heat, the runners took the course on a sunny cool Saturday morning in Hinsdale.

All 200 runners took their marks at 9:00 a.m. and began their three-mile journey. Wheaton Warrenville’s Josiah Narayanan, Palatine’s Alex Krieg Highland Parks Nate Wehner, and Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close took an early lead.

As the runners made their way around the first mile, Krieg, Narayanan, and Winnetka’s Ben Crane were step by step competing for the top three spots.

The names remained the same at the beginning of the pack with Crane, Close, and Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala placing himself in the top three. Neuqua Valley’s Robert Glenn followed Close and a pair of Winnetka runners Atticus Miller and Felix Hekster made strong pushes into the top 10. Evanston had three competitors in the top 50 as the runners rounded the second mile.

Neuqua Valley boys cross country finish in third

Crane took first in the boys run with a time of 14:55.80, followed by Bandukwala and Neuqua’s Close rounded out the top three with a time of 15:02.80.

The Hersey Huskies took first place with five runners in the top 35 followed by Winnetka and Neuqua Valley boys cross country finishes the day in third place.

