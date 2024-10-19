Neuqua Valley boys cross country runs to a third consecutive DVC Championship

Waubonsie Valley hosts the 2024 cross country DVC Championship. The Naperville area Schools and DeKalb are here to compete in this year’s DVC Conference meet. Neuqua Valley is looking to defend its title after winning last year in the rain while Naperville Central and Metea Valley rounded out the top three. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza jumps in front early on

With the sun shining on the grass and the sound of the starter gun; the runners are off. 100 hundred runners are competing as a few Neuqua Valley runners take the lead alongside a few Huskies, and DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza sprints his way to the front.

Coming uphill from the tennis court are Neuqua Valley’s Grayson Meek and Aaron Hamilton, with Central’s Patrick Clune and Wildcat Anish Bhagwat in the top nine. Another group features a Wildcat quad led by Neel Chawla. Huskie’s Lukas Keane and Brain Hatlestad are trailing behind including Wildcat Ryan Lee and Naperville Central’s Vaughn Scherer. A trio of Mustangs also approach the first mile.

Coming downhill, the lead has changed with North’s Ammar Bhanpuri, DeKalb’s Barraza, and Central’s Clune taking the top 3. Redhawk Najera is trailing behind North’s Jackson Truty. Mustang Ian French is looking to catch up to the top spot along with Huskie Schmitt

At the two-mile mark, it’s Barraza of DeKalb who is taking a huge lead in this event. This is followed up with Central’s Clune and Najera and North’s Bhanpuri. Trailing behind is Neuqua’s Meek and Naperville North’s Simon Reckamp. This includes another Wildcat and Huskie duo of Aaron Hamilton and Jackson Truty, remaining in the top 8.

Neuqua Valley finishes with six runners inside the top 13 to win the 2024 cross country DVC Championship

We approach the finish line and it’s DeKalb’s Barraza taking first place with a time of 14:56.60. In second place it’s Redhawk Clune with a time of 15:03.40. Another Redhawk comes in third place and it’s Najera with a time of 15:12.10. The Wildcat Freshman Grayson Meek rounds out 4th place with a time of 15:14.20. The Huskie trio of Bhanpuri, Reckamp, and Truty places 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively, while Neuqua Valley’s Aaron Hamilton places 8th just a second behind Truty.

In 9th place is Jesse Gudauskas with a time of 15:39.10. Mustang Ian French takes 10th place with a time of 15:48.00. Garret Anderson, Liam Yack, and Anish Bhagwat of Neuqua Valley and North’s Lukas Keane finished seconds behind each other in the top 14. Redhawks Toby Slider places 15th and Gavin George places 16th. Kyle Beitler leads the way for Waubonsie with a time of 16:54.

The competition was swift, but it’s Neuqua Valley who takes home another DVC title by five points. Naperville North places second and Naperville Central gets third.