Neuqua Valley boys golf begins the 2024 DVC slate with a win over Naperville Central

Naperbrook Golf Course welcomes Neuqua Valley boys golf and Naperville Central for the opening DVC match of the season. Wildcat Braden Chung is coming off his individual title at the McGonagle City Championship; however, the Redhawks shot two strokes better as a team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central golf’s Alex Orzech nearly chips in for birdie

Starting with Central’s Alex Orzech, chipping near the green. He runs the ball to the cup but it just goes around. Orzech taps in for par. He finishes the day with a score of 40.

Now with Redhawk Zach Boyton approaching the green with an iron shot through the trees. He gives himself a great opportunity to birdie. His putt veers off to the left and he settles for par.

Here’s Chung now putting for his birdie attempt coming up inches short. The Wildcat hits it home for par, recording a round low score of 35.

Another Wildcat on the first hole green, Daniel Zhang, misses his birdie putt. He taps it in for par in route to a round of 39.

Neuqua and Naperville Central fight neck and neck to open the DVC

Now, taking you to hole three with Neuqua’s Ryan Watson, who hits a great approach shot to get on the green. With a tricky downhill putt, the ball goes around the hole, and he settles for par.

Moving along to the par three fourth hole with Redhawk Ryan Kong, after a good tee shot, his birdie put is off the mark. Kong records a par, finishing the day with a round of 41.

Boyton’s hitting from the bunker and this amazing chip sets himself up for par. He ends the day with score of 41.

Just like Boyton, Watson the Wildcat hits from the bunker getting close to the hole and helping him settle for par on his next putt.

Central’s Graeme Cavanagh staying composed for his long par putt, sinking the shot for par and celebrates with teammate Clayton Schaefer.

Neuqua Valley boys golf sneaks past Naperville Central for DVC win number one

Over to the sixth hole, Redhawk Ben Wyllie is chipping from off the green. Wyllie has a good line, coming up just short by about a foot. He records a 40 for the red and white.

To the final hole we go, Neuqua’s Watson is putting for birdie. He misses a little to the right, but records a score of 38 on the day.

Wrapping up the evening with Wildcat Drew Allen putting from a similar spot as Watson. He comes up short, but hammers home his par putt, finishing the day with 39.

It was a close opening DVC matchup between the Wildcats and the Redhawks, with Neuqua pulling away by four strokes. Cavanagh led the way for Central with a 36, while Chung shot a one under 35 for the Cats.