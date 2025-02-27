Neuqua Valley boys hoops pull away from Naperville North in the Regional Semifinals

With a trip to the regional championship against Waubonsie Valley on the line, the seventh-ranked Neuqua Valley Wildcats take on the tenth-seeded Naperville North Huskies in the Warriors’ gym. These two teams ended the regular season together last week, with Neuqua pulling away with a two-point victory, 59-57. Earlier in the year, North came away with their own one-possession win, 55-53. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A close first half sees Naperville North boys basketball ahead by two at the break

Miles Okyne starts the scoring off by driving inside and getting the shot to fall through contact, first from the top of the key before charging from the baseline on the next possession.

The Huskies control it early, with Max Steele getting to the paint and floating it up with his left.

Neuqua’s Danny Mikuta shows off some bully ball on this offensive rebound, spinning to the right with the putback.

Both teams start to look for deeper options, first with Steele who laces this one from the wing.

Whitman Charboneau responds in fashion, and the first quarter ends tied at 11-11.

Both Wildcats and Huskies were quiet in the second, but Martin gets himself in the corner for the three. On the other end of the court, Steele mirrors him with a long-range missile.

With time winding down in the first half, it’s Okyne who maneuvers through two men and beats the buzzer. North leads 20 to 18 at the break.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball outscores North in the second half to win the IHSA Regional Semi

Into the third, second chance opportunities are crucial. After the miss and fight down low for the board, Neuqua finds a wide-open Martin for three.

Trading baskets through the third, Jack Zitko connects from the elbow before an impressive Will Harvey bucket off of the inbound. Harvey takes a shove and makes the basket, but can’t connect on the free throw.

Martin stays hot into the fourth, building the Wildcat lead. He ends with four makes from beyond the arc.

Cole Kelly doesn’t forget about the interior game, with this one-handed jump shot in the paint.

With under two minutes to go, David Taiwo hits the dagger drawing the foul and making the basket off the right side in transition.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball beats Naperville North 51-40. The Wildcats advance to the regional championship on Friday against Waubonsie!