Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse defeats Libertyville and moves on to the IHSA State Semis

After a 16-7 win in the sectional finals on Friday, Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is back in action as they meet up with Libertyville in the IHSA Super Sectionals at Streamwood High School. The Wildcats look to return to the state semis for a second time in three years.

Neuqua boys lacrosse and Libertyville open the IHSA Super Sectional with three goals each

Not even a minute into play, Neuqua is on the attack. Jonah Frank fights toward the middle, evades multiple defenders, maintains his footing, and flings it by the goalie for the game’s first score! What a goal by Frank, It’s already 1-0 Neuqua.

After a goal by Brady Elliot, it’s 2-0 Neuqua. Cary George is spinning towards the middle, finding some open space, scoring low past the goalie. That makes it 3-0 Neuqua with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.

Moments later. Libertyville has possession. Jake Gimbert approaches from the top, finds Kyle Carpollo near the net and he’s able to put his team on the board. It’s 3-1 Neuqua at the end of the first.

After another goal, Libertyville is only down one. Tommy Gonnella fakes a pass, then takes it himself all the way to the net and sinks the shot. His score evens the game up at 3 with 10 minutes to play in the half.

Neuqua scores three more and Owen Barth stands tall in net

Not long after that, Jonathan Ostendorf has the ball and is racing into Libertyville territory. He dumps it off to Benjamin Stefanski right in front of the net, and he converts from point-blank range. Neuqua quickly reclaims the lead, 4-3 with nine minutes to go in the second.

Back on the other end of the field, Jacob Tayfel finds Connor Luxon open for the shot, but Owen Barth is able to deflect it away and reclaim possession for Neuqua. It’s still 4-3 in the second quarter.

Now, with under two minutes left in the half, George has the ball behind the net. He finds Frank cutting towards the crease, and he tosses it right by the goalie. Frank’s third goal of the game gives Neuqua a 6-3 lead as halftime approaches.

With just a few ticks left until halftime, Libertyville is looking for a last-second score. Luxon gets a shot off right in front of the net, but once again, Barth stands tall and keeps the ball in front of him. Some strong defense has Neuqua heading into the break with a 6-3 lead.

Neuqua Valley’s offense explodes in the second half against Libertyville

Now in the second half, George is on the attack again. He gets the edge around his defender and blows past the defense for another score. His second goal of the day gives Neuqua an 8-3 lead with 10 minutes to play in the third.

George tosses it over to Jonathan Ostendorf. He works towards the crease and goes top cheddar for the goal! Neuqua now leads 10-3!

With two minutes left in the third, Neuqua is looking for more. George connects with Gavin Ostendorf this time and scores off the quick shot. The lead continues to grow, now a 12-3 Wildcat lead in the closing minutes of the third.

Neuqua boys lacrosse moves on to the IHSA State Semifinals against Glenbard West

Now, in the fourth quarter, Neuqua is cruising. Frank advances the ball, sidesteps a defender, fights through some contact, and unleashes a missile into the back of the net. With that, it’s a 14-5 lead for Neuqua. They win this one 17-6, advancing to the IHSA state semifinals for the second time in three years! They’ll meet up with Glenbard West on Thursday at Hinsdale Central.