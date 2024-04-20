Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse defeats The Valley to remain unbeaten in the DVC

We have Wednesday night boys’ lacrosse action at Metea, as The Valley hosts the Neuqua Valley. The Valley enters tonight’s matchup off a 12-7 loss to St. Charles East and is pushing for its second conference win. The Wildcats swept this series last season and are on a two-game winning streak with wins against St. Rita and Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jonah Frank and the Neuqua Valley offense start on fire

In the first quarter, Jonah Frank sprints towards the goal and buries this one to put Neuqua up front early.

The Wildcats add another from this sweet move by Cary George as he goes over the shoulder and scores. The blue and gold ahead 2-1.

George isn’t done yet, as he adds another goal while falling down! Neuqua closes out the first quarter with a 5-1 lead.

Neuqua making plays on both ends of the field

The Valley tries to get its offense going. Jack Owen runs towards the net and connects with Trent Selby. He shoots, but Neuqua goalie Owen Barth steps up for the save.

Frank challenges the defender here, spins, and rips this shoot past the goalie. The Wildcats now lead by five.

Next up is Jonathan Ostendorf, who unleashes this rocket and scores for Neuqua. The Wildcats lead 8-1 lead at half.

The Valley lacrosse responds in the Third Quarter

Jonathan Ostendorf takes this one for Neuqua and tries to rip this shot, but The Valley goalie Jonah Greifenkamp makes the save.

The Valley is setting up on offense and Brock Culberson starts streaking towards goal. He rips one past the goalie and gets his team on the board. The Valley trails 10-2 as we head into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats put in a strong performance to win 14-5 against The Valley

Trent Selby has possession for The Valley. He challenges a few Wildcat defenders and muscles his way through the lane. He scores as The Valley trails 11-3.

The Wildcats look to finish the game strong here as George finds Julian Silva, and he buries it. The Wildcats dominate and pull away with a 14-5 victory against The Valley for their third conference win.