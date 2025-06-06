Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse falls to Lake Forest 13-9 in IHSA State Semis

For a third time in five years, Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is playing in the State Semifinals, as they take on Lake Forest. The Scouts beat the Wildcats in April, 8-6, and won last year’s State Championship. Neuqua seeks revenge as the winner moves on to play New Trier in the State final, and the loser takes on Wheaton Academy in the third-place game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Grant Randolph scores the opening two goals for Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse

Both teams refuse to let up a goal in the opening minutes of the game as the Wildcats work some nice ball movement. Jonah Frank connects with Grant Randolph as he opens up with the first goal of the semi-final.

Randolph looks to stay hot as he gets to his spot, knocking down another goal. Wildcats jump out to a 2-0 lead with six minutes left in the first.

Lake Forest goes on a 5-1 run to lead by three at halftime of the IHSA Boys Lacrosse State Semifinals

Frank looks to keep the cats hot as he strikes, but Lake Forest goalie Thomas Walsh comes up with a save to stop the scoring run.

The Scouts look to get something going as they work the back of the Wildcat goal before Emmet Lee connects with Lucas Kroner for the Scouts first goal. At the end of the first, they trail 2-1.

Lake Forest starts the second fast as Lee scores to tie things at two just 40 seconds in.

The Scouts look to stay hot as Dante Federighi takes the cats coast to coast. He scores to give the Scouts their first lead of the night, 3-2, sparking a Lake Forest scoring run.

As part of the scoring run, the Scouts would pick up another goal and look to add another; however, Owen Barth comes up with a save to shut down the Scouts’ scoring run.

Frank looks to give the Wildcats some momentum before the second half as he takes the Scouts coast to coast himself. He connects with the back of the net, and at the half, Lake Forest leads 6-3.

Lee secures a hat trick as the Scouts try to fend off the Wildcats

The third quarter gets underway with a Scout’s reset. On the reset, Lee secures the first goal of the second half, and that gives him a hat trick.

Frank looks for his teammates to get open, but he can’t find anyone, so Frank fires and scores for another goal. Neuqua still trails 7-4 with nine minutes remaining in the third.

Neuqua has Kroner trapped but he slips away and connects with Jimmy Rappel as he scores to keep the Scouts hot in the second half.

The Wildcats respond quickly as Frank finds Ben Stefanski for his first goal of the afternoon.

Lake Forest looks for some points, however they’re shut down again by Barth. At the end of three, Neuqua trails 9-6, following a Scout’s own goal to end the third.

Kroner and the Scouts move on to the IHSA State Championship for a second straight season

To start the fourth quarter, Frank intercepts the ball and takes it as he muscles through the contact for a challenging goal to open up the 4th quarter.

However, Kroner sets the tone for the Scout offense for the remainder of the play. He secures back-to-back goals as the Scouts go on to win 13-9 and advance to the State Championship game against New Trier. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse falls to Lake Forest for a second time this season, and will play for third place in the state, as they take on Wheaton Academy on Saturday at 10 am at Hinsdale Central.