Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse rolls past Benet Academy

Neuqua Valley hosts Benet Academy in a boys lacrosse showdown. The Wildcats enter having already clinched the DVC regular season conference title with an undefeated record, while the Redwings ride a three-game win streak, looking to make it four. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse jumps out to a quick 4-0 lead against Benet

Neuqua wastes no time. Jonah Frank finds Ben Stefanski, who scores the first goal of the night.

Frank stays aggressive, slicing through the defense and scoring again to make it 2-0 Wildcats with seven minutes left in the first.

After Stefanski adds a quick goal right off the faceoff, Grant Randolf follows by attacking the Redwing defense, giving Neuqua a commanding 4-0 lead.

Benet’s goalie Zack Gorman steps up with back-to-back saves late in the quarter, but the Redwings still trail 4-0 heading into the second.

Joey Keating gets the Redwings on the board before halftime

Frank keeps rolling in the second. He battles through multiple defenders, spins free, and buries his second goal of the night.

Moments later, Jonathan Ostendorf connects with Frank again, and the senior secures his hat trick, pushing the Wildcat lead to 7-0 and forcing a Benet timeout.

The Redwings try to answer, but Neuqua goalie Owen Barth denies them twice with some clutch saves.

Finally, with just 17 seconds before halftime, Joey Keating gets Benet on the board, making it 7-1 at the break.

Neuqua boys lacrosse beats Bemet by 10

Frank picks up right where he left off, opening the second half with another goal to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 8-1.

Benet responds with a highlight play from captain Tommy Bartenhagen, who scores with a slick behind-the-back shot to cut into the deficit.

The Redwings look to build on the momentum, but Barth is rock-solid once again, making another key save to shut down the attack.

Neuqua Valley rolls to a dominant 13-3 victory over Benet Academy. The Wildcats stay hot and now prepare for the DVC championship against Naperville North.