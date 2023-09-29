Neuqua Valley boys soccer spoils senior night at Waubonsie Valley

It’s senior night for Waubonsie Valley boys soccer. It’s also a clash of rivals as the Warriors welcome in Neuqua Valley for a late season DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua gets the scoring underway early on in the first half

Starting eight minutes in as Abrahm Tiburcio’s clearance goes straight to the Neuqua offense and to Ricardo Robledo who chips the ball into the back of a net. A tough start for the Warriors as they trail 1-0 early on.

Later on in the half Dominic Landato plays a ball into the path of Ryan Mulligan but before he can get a shot off Abrahm Tiburcio slides in to clear the danger.

Neuqua looking to double their lead late in the half, Ege Tunar makes his way into the box getting a shot off but Tiburcio makes the save.

Wv looking for one chance before halftime as Amiel Nichani flicks the ball into the path of Lucas Gracia but quick off his line is Nick Varrone who basically sits on the ball to shut down the opportunity. The Wildcats lead 1-0 going into halftime.

Both teams go back and forth in the second half

On the opening kickoff of the second half Cade Valek sends a long ball over the top to Lachlan Ladd but his shot goes just a bit high.

Ladd with a corner now for the Warriors. He sends it in finding the head of Beckett Stotlar but Nick Varrone is quick to collect.

15 minutes to play now in the half. Lachlan Ladd picks up a loose ball making his way to the top of the box firing on net beating Varrone. The Warriros tie the game at one.

Just four minutes later Andrew Tedrow sends in a cross from the short corner finding Justin Senese who tucks the ball into the far corner. Just like that Neuqua retakes the lead.

The Warriors are pushing for a another equalizer. Lachlan Ladd shows off his skills with a Cruyff turn sending in a cross finding Eric Maravillo but his shot is saved by Varrone.

Last chance of the game for Waubonsie. Beckett Stotlar puts a ball into the box that hits the head of Tristan Mehra for an easy save for Nick Varrone.

Neuqua Valley holds on winning the game over Waubonsie Valley by a score of 2-1.

