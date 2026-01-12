Neuqua Valley boys swimming and diving powers past Waubonsie Valley

It’s the first conference match of the new year as Neuqua Valley boys swimming and diving takes on Waubonsie Valley. Both teams look to dive into the new year strong as the DVC season floats on. Neuqua is coming off a second-place finish in the inaugural Tournament of Champions meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Splashing ahead to the 50-yard free as everyone hits the water at the same time at full speed. The race is neck and neck down the stretch as Wildcat Aly Hassanien picks up the close win over Warrior Zidan Lam by less than half a second.

Taking a trip to the diving boards

Taking a break to visit the diving boards where Waubonsie’s Logan Diallo attempts a forward two somersaults in the tuck position. He finishes his six dives with the top score for the green and gold with a 180.10.

Wildcat Jack Stevens attempts an inward one and one-half somersault tuck, finishing the dive smoothly. Stevens goes on to secure first place with 194.45 points, his first career diving win!

Moving ahead to another individual swimming event, the 100-yard free. Wildcat Aly Hassanien gets out in front early as teammate Ryan Watson applies the pressure. As the race goes on, the two teammates are neck and neck going down the final stretch. Hassanien reaches the wall first in 50.90 seconds as Watson finishes in 51.04 seconds.

The Wildcats make waves in the water

Later in the night, the 200-yard freestyle relay hits the blocks. Neuqua Valley’s Arun Kaura explodes into an early lead. Kaura’s start helps teammate Luke Oitker extend their lead, but Waubonsie’s Arseni Branavitski fights to cut into the Wildcat lead. Neuqua’s strong start is finished up by Jack Fastabend and Ryan Watson, who secure a win with a time of 1:31.21. The Wildcat B relay team of Hassanien, Anderson See, Braden Meurer, and Phillip Song finishes in second place in 1:34.01 seconds.

Neuqua looks to finish the night strong with the 400-yard free relay. In a photo finish, Neuqua’s Patrick Ley closes out the night with another relay win for the Wildcats. Jackson Wagner, Oitker, See and Ley finish with a time of 3:23.75. Waubonsie’s Manny Perea, Dawid Kowalewicz, Sri Amaravadi, and Zidan Lam finish just behind the leaders at 3:24.56.

Neuqua Valley starts the new year strong with the DVC victory over Waubonsie, 129-55.