Neuqua Valley boys swimming glides past Metea Valley in a Holiday break DVC matchup

Neuqua Valley boys swimming dives in for a post-Christmas swim as they lock heads with Metea Valley for a conference showdown. The Mustangs hope to pick up a DVC win before the new year.

Wildcats start fast right off the blocks

The meet starts with the 200-yard medley relay. Neuqua’s group of Rocky Chan, Arun Kaura, Jackson Wagoner, and Jack Oitker get off to a good start. Later, the other Wildcat group featuring Braden, Meurer, Milan O’Connor, Peter Carroll, and Ryan Watson edged them out to win by a second, but nothing wrong with a one-two finish to start the morning.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Patrick Xu for Neuqua gets a nice lead early in the race. However, Jack Langan is able to sneak by Xu and take first with a time of 1:53. Metea’s Jonas Reddington comes in fourth for the Mustangs.

To a fast race, the 50-yard freestyle is another Neuqua one-two finish, with Peter Carroll and Jeremy Yuan taking the top two spots in this event. Metea Valley swimmers Ryan Williams and Sean Siwicki go three and four, respectively.

Neuqua Valley boys swimming cruises to a win

Let’s fly like a butterfly in the 100-yard fly as Wildcat Braden Meurer soars to a first-place finish with a time of 58.65 seconds.

Arun Kaura caps off a dominating team performance in the pool, swimming to a victory in the 100-yard freestyle. Neuqua Valley boys swimming cruises past Metea Valley 141-33.

