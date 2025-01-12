Neuqua Valley boys swimming impresses in victory over Waubonsie

The back half of the DVC boys swimming schedule is here with Waubonsie Valley visiting Neuqua Valley, each team undefeated in conference meets so far this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley gets an early win from Zidan Lam

A couple of races into the meet and we have a tight matchup in the 200 yard IM. Zidan Lam from Waubonsie Valley holds an early lead with the butterfly starting things off. Braden Meurer from Neuqua next to him in lane five while teammate Peter Carroll swims on the far end in lane seven. Ryan Oyedijo in lane two and Manny Perea in lane six are in the hunt for the Warriors as well.

Lam is able to maintain his lead throughout the backstroke and breaststroke. He holds off Meurer to take the win down the stretch with the freestyle at a time of 2:01.82.

The Wildcats showcase strength in the freestyle

Flying down the pool is the 50 yard freestyle competitors looking to sprint their way to the wall first. Neuqua Valley junior Aly Hassanien is out in front at the turn. Teammate Tony Newton, Arpan Dhar and Dawid Kowalewicz look to keep pace. At the finish, Hassanien holds on for the win at 22.72 seconds. Newton in second, Dhar in third and Kowalewicz in fourth.

Following the break it’s time for the 100 butterfly. The Wildcats show off their depth in this event as Peter Carroll and Jack Langan jump out to a comfortable lead. Manny Perea and Ryan Oyedijo from Waubonsie are right behind them. Carroll ends the race in first place followed by Langan and Perea. Another Wildcat Patrick Xu takes fifth.

The home team looks to continue rolling into the 100 yard freestyle. Arun Kaura has been one of the best in the conference in freestyle events as he looks to build on his 200 free victory earlier in the night. Teammates Aly Hassanien and Gabriel Wu are not far behind along with Arpan Dhar from Waubonsie. Kaura is able to hold off Hassanien for the victory at 49.15, one second ahead of his fellow Wildcat. Dhar finishes in third and Wu in fourth.

In the 100 yard backstroke, Neuqua Valley once again showcases incredible depth with Jackson Wagoner, Tony Newton and Ryan Watson out in front of the pack. Aidan Miller and Felipe Maya from Waubonsie look to gain ground. In a battle between the three Wildcats, Wagoner is able to hold off Newton and Watson to give another victory for Neuqua Valley.

Two races left in the meet with the 100-yard breast stroke the final individual event of the night. Zidan Lam looks for his second victory for the Warriors in lane four with Neuqua Valley sophomore Braden Meurer in lane five. The Wildcat flips the script from the 200 IM, taking the victory at 59.27 seconds as Lam is the runner up. Jack Langan and Rocky Chan from Neuqua finish third and fourth.

Neuqua Valley stays undefeated in DVC meets

Neuqua Valley also looking for a sweep in the relays after starting the meet with a win in the 200 medley. The 200 freestyle relay features Aly Hassanien, Gabriel Wu, Jack Langan and Arun Kaura from Neuqua in lane five. In close contention is Dawid Kowalewicz, Zidan Lam, Manny Perea and Arpan Dhar from Waubonsie in lane four. Hassanien and Wu build an early lead as Langan helps maintain it. Kaura takes the anchor leg against Dhar and is able to pull away for the victory. Neuqua also wins the 400 free relay as the Wildcats take down Waubonsie Valley boys swimming 124-59.