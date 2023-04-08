Neuqua Valley boys tennis dominates to a 6-1 win over Naperville North

Neuqua Valley boys tennis gets multiple wins in singles and doubles to claim a decisive 6-1 victory over the Naperville North Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Boys tennis is underway and the Naperville North Huskies travel south to Neuqua Valley for a chilly, but sunny matchup against the Wildcats.

Johnny Mou takes both sets

Kicking off the match is one singles with Naperville North’s Aaron Yang and Neuqua Valley’s Johnny Mou. It is Mou who wins both sets against the Huskie despite him hitting this one towards the net.

Andy Yu defeats Aarush Bhardwaj in three sets

The singles continue with two singles from Wildcat Andy Yu and Huskie Aarush Bhardwaj. Both players go back and forth with Bhardwaj winning the first set 6-4. The matchup between the two players goes all the way to three sets with Yu winning the last two.

Jasinauskas and Lee bounce back in sets two and three

We head over to one doubles between Neuqua’s Sid Saveri and Kai Sun against North’s Dovy Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee. Saveri and Sun start the match strong, winning the first set 6-4.

Later on in the second set, Jasinauskas is too strong on the return, which gives the point to Neuqua. However, the Huskie duo ends up taking both the second and third set.

Chawra and Yang seal victory for the Wildcats

Moving to two doubles with Neuqua’s Divyye Chawra and Evan Yang against Naperville North’s Luke Fernandez and Akask Bansal. Huskies come out strong scoring right away.

Yang and Chawra come back later on as Yang makes a serve towards North. Both teams go back and forth until Chawra makes a nice forehand smash for the point.

The match goes to three sets and on match point, Yang serves and the return hits the net. The Neuqua pair wins the third set and the Wildcats take home the 6-1 win over the Huskies.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!