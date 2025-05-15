Neuqua Valley boys tennis welcomes Benet Academy for a college format matchup

The week before we hit the conference championship tournaments, Neuqua Valley boys tennis welcomes Benet Academy for the annual college format showdown where the first to eight sets gets the win. Doubles matchups start the day followed by the players moving over to singles. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley gets off to a strong start in the doubles division

Playing at second doubles is Grant Perry and Peter Charuk from Benet Academy against Andy Yu and Jayden Chiou from Neuqua Valley. In the early going, Perry serves in the near court. Neuqua returns but Charuk is waiting with back to back strong overhand shots, the second one gets through for a Redwing point.

Perry serves again later in the match and exchanges volleys with Andy Yu. Yu is careful to avoid Charuk playing at the net. Chiou is then able to split the defense with his return as Neuqua Valley gains the advantage.

The Wildcats looking to close things out late with Perry serving. Yu whips a forehand but Charuk gets a piece of it. Chiou is able to track the ball down and send it back before a backhand from Charuk. Yu then lines a shot out of Perry’s reach for the point. Neuqua takes the win 8-5.

A marquee matchup at one doubles with Hugh Davis and Charlie Flavin from Benet Academy taking on Neuqua seniors Ricky Kim and Evan Yang. Flavin serves in the near court to Evan Yang who rockets a pair of forehands the other way. Davis lunges right trying to get the ball back over but he finds the net.

Later in the set, Yang sends off a strong serve. Kim tries to sneak a quick return over but Davis reacts in time to make a return. After several more returns, Kim goes for a smash but Davis sends a ball towards the back line. Kim hustles back to get a backhand over. Flavin puts another return to the back and this time the Wildcats find the net as Benet takes the marathon point.

Yang serves in the near court with Neuqua holding a lead late in the matchup. At the net, Ricky Kim forms a wall and knocks back multiple Redwing returns eventually earning the point. The Neuqua duo takes the win by the score of 8-4.

Neuqua Valley continues to thrive in singles

After Neuqua wins six of the seven doubles matchups, it’s time to switch to singles. Charlie Davis from Benet takes on Boris Sirotkin from Neuqua Valley in the seven singles matchup.

Davis with a serve in the near court before approaching the net and unleashing a forehand across the court for the point.

Sirotkin serves in the near court later in the set. Davis has to send back a lob before Sirotkin rushes forward and makes a leaping smash. The Wildcat wins a tight one, 9-7.

The number one singles matchup on this day has doubles specialist Hugh Davis from Benet taking on Neuqua Valley sophomore Shaurya Kandhari.

Davis has a lot of power in his game so Kandhari looks neutralize it as best as he can and force his opponent into a mistake. The Wildcat is able to wear Davis down after a long volley as he finds the net.

Later in the set, Davis and Kandhari engage in another lengthy rally back-and-forth, this time Davis is able to earn the point as he slices a return away from his opponent, going on to win eight sets to four.

At two singles Grant Perry from Benet is back in action against Neuqua freshman Ibrahim Faruqi. After a serve from Perry in the far court, each player sends a series of forehands over. Eventually Faruqi puts a backhand near the back line which forces a late lob from Perry. That allows the young Wildcat to scan for an opening before pouncing with a forehand back to the right. Perry gets a racquet on the ball but can not get it back over the net.

Eventually, the Redwing veteran is able to overpower his opponent with strong serves and forehands, taking the win by an 8-4 tally. However, the Neuqua Valley boys take the team win over Benet after a great afternoon of tennis.