Neuqua Valley boys tennis with a shutout against Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley boys tennis put on a great performance in a 7-0 shutout against the Naperville Central Redhawks.

Its a beautiful sunny afternoon at Naperville Central High School as we have another DVC matchup in boys tennis. The Redhawks take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and look to rebound after losing their conference opener to Waubonsie Valley. The Wildcats are going for another conference win after beating Naperville North last week.

Neuqua’s Johnny Mou takes both sets

We begin with number one singles between Naperville Central’s Rohan Jha and Johnny Mou from Neuqua Valley boys tennis.

Mou gets off to a good start against Jha and powers a strong shot inbounds as Jha can’t get to it. Mou takes both sets 6-1, 6-3.

Vishwa Salem defeats Emil Nehan in two sets for the Wildcats

Next we go to two singles featuring Redhawk Emil Nehan and Wildcat Vishwa Salem.

Salem gets ready to serve and goes back and forth against Nehan. Salem gets an opportunity to power this ball down the line and he gets the point. He also takes the first set 6-0.

Onto the second set and Salem is in good control in this match. Nehan tries to keep this match close but his shot goes into the net. Salem gets the point to win the second set 6-1 and put the Wildcats in good position for a team victory.

Sun and Javeri edge out Rabinovich and Yin in one doubles

Now we go to number one doubles with Redhawks Dan Rabinovich and Vincent Yin taking on Wildcats Sid Javeri and Kai Sun.

Javeri start us off with a good serve here and Yin hits the ball out of play as the Wildcats take the first set 6-3.

This time it’s Sun’s turn with a strong serve as he goes back and forth with Rabinovich. Sun gets some power on the return and Rabinovich hits the ball into the net. The Wildcats win the second set 6-4.

Last doubles match of the day goes to the Wildcats

In the final match of the day, we have two doubles with Central’s Peter Paik and Jeremy Zhao against Neuqua’s Divyye Chawra and Andy Yu.

In the first set, Andy Yu serves this one with some power and Paik gets to it, but Chawra makes a good forehand smash to get the point. Wildcats take the first set 6-3.

Onto the second set and the Redhawks make it interesting. Zhao goes back and forth against Chawra but the ball bounces off him and the Redhawks are still alive in this one.

However, the Wildcats show their dominance in this match as Chawra once again delivers another forehand smash to put the second set away 6-4. The Wildcats put on an impressive performance as they shut out the Redhawks 7-0 and remain undefeated in conference play at 2-0.

