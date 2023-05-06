Neuqua Valley boys volleyball secures fourth DVC win in victory over Naperville North

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball wins two competitive sets over Naperville North to move to 4-1 in the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a boys volleyball matchup between Neuqua Valley and Naperville North with both teams coming in with a 3-1 record in the DVC.

Neuqua Valley pulls out set one win

We start the first set with Noah Hrubesky jumping up for the kill that drops in front of the back line.

Both teams tied at two. Dylan Subramanian gets a kill of his own to break the tie and put the Wildcats up by one.

Neuqua looking to add on to it and it does so with Gavin O’Brien converting on the pretty spike.

Tied at 18 late in the set, Adam Hartung serving for North. Nick Doherty is there for the kill to give the Wildcats the lead again.

Neuqua continues its success at the net as Andrew Stout is able to get the kill. They go on to win the first set 25-22.

Wildcats hold off Huskies in second set

Nathan May serves for the Huskies in set two. Jack Tolentino gets involved in the action as he rises up and spikes the ball for the point

The Huskies look to respond and Noah Hrubesky does so with a kill that Grant Hughes can’t dig up.

Hrubesky looking to secure another point, but his spike attempt goes out of bounds, which seals a two-set victory for the Wildcats. They move to 4-1 in the DVC.

