Neuqua Valley boys volleyball wins in straight sets against Naperville North

Neuqua Valley volleyball travels to Naperville North as both teams look to get themselves back in the win columns. Both teams are also looking to get their first DVC win of the season and one of them will do so today. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pure domination by Neuqua Valley volleyball in the first set

Early action around the net in set one sees Neuqua prevail. Dhruva Jasti makes a quick pass to Blake Thompson who swiftly throws over the net for the Neuqua point. The Wildcats lead 2-0 early on.

Neuqua would be dominant after that going on an 8-3 run. The scoring would continue as Vishak Naramreddy goes for the kill and is met at the net by the Huskies. However, the ball bounces on North’s side of the court extending the Wildcat lead up 11-3.

A few possessions later on the serve, Chase Marston continues the run for Neuqua as North is unready for the serve and allows the Ace. The lead is now 14-3 Neuqua.

Neuqua would continue to put the pedal to the metal as Naramreddy gets another kill for the Wildcats who are now up 16-3.

The left side of the court was the strength for Neuqua as Veda Chebrolu gets in on the killing action for Neuqua. The Wildcats now triple their lead over the Huskies 18-6.

A few possessions later, Jasti serves it up for Noah Cullen who puts the dagger in the heart for Neuqua as they win set one by a dominating 25-9 score.

Naperville North looks to fight in the second set

In set two, North looks to make it interesting. Down 6-2 early on, they join in on the killing spree as Grant Anderson gets the kill shot and North cuts Neuqua’s lead in half down 6-3.

Anderson would be the offense for North early on, now down 8-3, he cuts the lead in half again with another strike to make it 8-4 Neuqua Valley.

The cats would answer back a few possessions Jasti once again serves it up for Naramreddy who delivers another blow for Neuqua, as they double their lead over North again up 10-5.

Things would continue to go back and forth between the two teams. This time Ermuun Batchuluun passes it to Kevin Hopkins who has plenty of time and puts it in the corner for the Huskies. They would now be down by three at 11-8.

Batchuluun would get involved again but on defense. Here he blocks a kill strike from Chris Wagner and keeps it a three-point game to make the score 16-13.

However, Neuqua would take control from there. Naramreddy gets another pass from Jasti and strikes it down again for Neuqua as the Wildcats go up now 18-14.

Jasti would continue to get on the assist action as he makes another quick pass to Thompson who delivers the fast strike. Neuqua now takes a six point lead at 22-16.

Wildcats walk away with the straight-set win

A few possessions later now at match point, Anderson’s kill attempt is blocked by Neuqua but the play is kept alive by the Huskies. Now it’s Adam Hartung going for the kill but it is blocked again by Ethan Constantine and this time North doesn’t recover. Neuqua Valley volleyball claims the set and the match with a 25-19 set two win.