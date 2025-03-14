Neuqua Valley boys water polo holds off Barrington to start the 2025 season

Neuqua Valley boys water polo hosts Barrington in the first matchup of the season. The Wildcats are hopeful for another successful year as they look to rise the ranks in the always challenging DVC standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back and Forth action in the first quarter

The Wildcats shows off their defensive prowess early as goalie Ansh Vasudevan makes a nice save against Gabe Hessling in the first quarter.

The Neuqua Valley offense decides to take its turn as Declan Puacz scores the first goal in what would become a big night for the Wildcat.

A few minutes later, Puacz would tie the game up again with his second goal as the score is once again deadlocked at 2-2.

Barrington scores again as Evan Kissack scores off the pass from Matt Bucaro would give the Broncos a 3-2 lead in the first quarter.

Neuqua Valley gets the offense going in the second quarter

Declan Puacz continues his big night as he delivers a bullet past the Bronco goalkeeper Luke Keller to tie the game at 3-3.

Neuqua Valley takes the lead back by Colin Mulligan scoring his first of four goals on the night to give the Wildcats a one goal lead over the Broncos in the second quarter.

The Broncos would respond as Alex Scott delivers a beautiful tip in shot to score the goal to tie the game at 4-4.

Later on in the half, Puacz scores once again to give the Wildcats a three goal lead as Neuqua begins to take the momentum with a 7-4 lead at halftime.

Deadlocked in the Third Quarter

Barrington starts the second half with the ball as Connor Danielson gets his first goal of the night on a quick pass from Kissack to cut it to a two point lead at 7-5.

As we move deeper into the third quarter Matt Bucaro scores his third for Barrington to tie the game again at 9-9 apiece, but the Wildcats respond once again as Pucaz scores his seventh goal of the night to give his team a one goal lead at 10-9.

Fourth quarter goes down to the wire

The Broncos had more to say after Connor Danielson scores to make it an 11-10 Neuqua lead with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

The Wildcats would have one more scorer join the party as Gabriel Stan gives his team a two point lead late in the fourth.

Following that score Puacz would score once again to give his team a three goal lead. Puacz leads everyone in scoring with nine goals in total as he goes back-to-back to put Neuqua in front 14-10 with five minutes left. A three goal flurry for the Wildcats in less than a minute.

The Broncos are not giving up. Following a save from Keller, he throws it down the pool to Evan Kissack who scores to cut the lead down to 14-12 with just a little less than three minutes to play.

The highlight play of the night is Colin Mulligan and his behind the back no-look goal that bounces home to give his team a three goal lead with under two minutes left.

Declan Puacz scores five goals to lead the Wildcats to victory

Neuqua Valley boys water polo is able to hold on from there, starting the season with a 15-13 victory over Barrington in a thrilling matchup to start the 2025 campaign!