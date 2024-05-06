Neuqua Valley boys water polo scores late goal to defeat Sandburg in sectional quarterfinal

It’s win-or-go-home time in boys water polo as Neuqua Valley hosts Sandburg in the quarterfinal of the IHSA Sectional. Just two weeks ago, the Sandburg Eagles defeated the Wildcats by a score of 10-9. Now, the Wildcats welcome Sandburg as sectional hosts where past results won’t help. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Eagles get on the board first

Up 1-0 early, the Eagles waste no time getting it to Henry Slack in the middle, who turns and fires past the arms of Ansh Vasudevan to score his first goal of the game. 2-0 Sandburg.

Sandburg looks to make it 3-0, but Joe Marrero shuts down the play. Vasudevan receives the ball, waits, and fires a pass to Geno Valente, who keeps ahead, picks up the ball, and rockets it into the net for Neuqua’s first goal. Sandburg leads 2- 1.

The Wildcats shift the momentum

Late in the quarter, with the game tied at 2, Declan Puacz fakes once, twice, and three times and then bounces the ball past Lucas Kowalowski to take a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the game tied 3-3, Henry Slack works his options on the right side before sneaking one into a tight window past Vasudevan. He scored three of his four goals in the first half.

Leading 4-3, John Howaniec finds Jerry Bordelon right up in front of the goal. He turns and burns one to build the Sandburg lead into halftime.

Teams go back and forth in the second half

Onto the second half now, Neuqua trails 6-4. Marrero has some room to work with on the right side as he pumps twice before skipping one into the corner. Neuqua stays in the game down by just 1.

It’s a pivotal moment as Slack gets an opportunity to increase the lead on a penalty shot, but Vasudevan stays big in goal and keeps the game at 6-5.

The Neuqua rally continues into the fourth quarter as Jack Oitker passes it cross-pool to Milan O’Connor, O’Connor reaches back and fires with his head underwater for a highlight-reel goal to tie the game at 6-6.

Sandburg remains composed as Howaniec surveys his options before lobbing a shot into the top right corner of the goal to take a 7-6 lead, breaking the stalemate.

Neuqua Valley pulls in front in the final minutes

We’re getting into the final stretch of this match as Valente passes to Puacz. Puacz fakes it and takes it past the head of Kowalowski to bring Neuqua even once again at 7-7.

Moments later, Marrero’s go-ahead attempt bounces off the post, but it’s scooped up by O’Connor, who knocks it into a wide-open net to take the Wildcats into the lead at 8-7. It is their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Sandburg has to be clinical here, as Charlie Medlicott and Patrick Albus work it around before Medlicott finds Howaniec on his favored side. Howaniec wastes no time getting the ball over the arms of three Neuqua defenders in goal. It’s tied 8-8 with 21 seconds remaining.

It’s the game on the line now with the clock ticking down. Unless Marrero can do something about it, extra time will be needed. He hesitates, then rises up and slings one into the left side of the goal! Neuqua Valley takes the lead with less than five seconds left and hangs on to the win over Sandburg boys water polo after a 9-8 in a thriller. The Wildcats advance to play the top seed Naperville North in the sectional semi-final on Friday.

