Neuqua Valley defeats Naperville North to wrap up the DVC girls bowling regular season

We're back for another Girls Bowling highlight between hosts Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. The Wildcats last competed in the Plainfield South Invite, while the Huskies fell to DeKalb on Monday.

Neuqua Valley and Naperville North girls bowling exchange strikes to open up the DVC contest

The Huskies come out the gate on fire as Michelle Baek knocks and throws down the first strike of the night. Wildcat Chanel Edwards follows up with Baek as she responds with a strike of her own. Edwards would be the night’s top Bowler with a score of 553.

Claire Child responds to Edwards with a strike as she throws up the X with her teammate. Claire finishes the night with a score of 361.

Wildcats Erin Scott attempts to respond with a strike of her own; however, she is six pins shy. In her follow-up throw, she leaves no pins standing, landing her a spare. Scott would finish the night with 418.

Next up is Wildcat Khushi Patel as she lands her first of many night strikes. She would earn four strikes in a row in game two. Teammate Aniya Emerson follows suit as she lands a strike of her own. Emerson finished the night with 473.

North’s Felicia Openshaw looks to erase the Wildcat’s smiles as she buries all ten pins with this throw. Openshaw would be the Huskies second highest bowler with a score of 408.

Neuqua’s Surina Merai will get the final strike of Game One, as the Wildcats take the first game, 758-631.

Game two starts with a bang from Khushi Patel as she opens the first strike of Game 2. Huskies Michelle Baek responds as she knocks down all ten pins. She would be the Huskies top bowler of the night with a 427 series.

Suhana Merchant responds to Baek with a strike of her own. Merchant finishes the night with 387.

Huskies Kenzie Wattles tries to respond to Merchant’s strike but is just two pins shy of doing so. In her next throw, she crushes the remaining two pins. Wattles ends the night with a 307 series.

The Wildcats use a great performance from Khushi Patel to take down the Huskies

Khushi Patel earns her second strike of game two, working her way up to four in a row. With this next throw, Patel earns the first turkey of the night as she gobbles with her team.

Patel is on fire and secures her fourth and final strike of Game Two. She finishes this game with a score of 167.

The final strikes of game two come from the Huskies as Ellie Child knocks down all ten pins on her first throw. In Child’s next throw, she repeats the process and gets the same result. We see you again, Child. She finished the night with 373.

The final game gets hot as Aniya Emerson opens things up with a strike. Huskie Claire Child answers to Emerson with a strike of her own. Claire finishes the night with 361.

Wattles responds to her teammate with a strike of her own. Wildcat, Scott didn’t like the look of that as she knocked down all ten pins.

As we wrap up the night, Patel goes on another big run for the Wildcats! She connects here for the strike and a turkey. The Wildcat does it again, as she records five straight strikes in game three for a 193 score. Neuqua Valley defeats Naperville North by 467 pins (2367-1900) to wrap up the DVC Regular season.