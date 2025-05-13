Neuqua Valley dominates Hinsdale South to start the girls water polo postseason

It’s the first round of the girls water polo playoffs. Tonight’s matchup features the eighth-seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats facing the ninth-seeded Hinsdale South girls water polo. The Wildcats look to defend their pool and advance to round two with a home victory tonight, as the Hornets look for a road upset victory coming off a 13-4 loss against Hinsdale Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley jumps out to a fast start

The Wildcats start hot as Samira Nadgar opens the playoffs for Neuqua Valley by scoring the first goal of the night off a long-range pass from Phoebe Puacz. Seven assists in the game for Puacz.

Neuqua looks to continue the pressure as Alexa Egan locates captain Phoebe Puacz for another Wildcat goal, sparking a scoring run for the blue and gold offense.

A part of the Wildcat scoring run, Isabella Marasco attempts the shot but is denied before she finds Nadgar giving the Neuqua a 5-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the first.

The Wildcats have all the momentum in their favor as Gabriella Snider takes on the Hornet defense alone before she puts it through. At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats hold a commanding 8-0 lead.

Neuqua looks to press the advantage as Nadgar passes to Abigail Schiltz, who knocks down the first tally of the second quarter.

Nadgar looks to involve another teammate for another assist, as she locates an open Isabella Marasco, who quickly fires into the back of the net.

The Hornets look to score some points before the half and eventually come up with their first score of the game as Autumn Lambke connects with the back of the net however, the Hornets trail at the half 12-1.

The Wildcat offense shares the wealth

Coming out of the half, the Wildcats look to pick up where they left off. Ava Wallin scores the first points of the second half, as the lead builds to a dozen goals.

Her teammate Yarae Chung looks to feed off the scoring as she scores back-to-back goals as the Wildcats hold a commanding 15-1 lead with four minutes to go in the third.

Neuqua advances to the quarterfinals in blowout fashion

Nadgar continues to share the ball, as she finds Madelin Harp for the dagger as the Wildcats dominate the Hornets with a 20-3 victory in the first round of IHSA girls water polo playoffs. The Wildcats take on the top seed, Naperville North, for a quarterfinal round matchup.