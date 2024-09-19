Neuqua Valley doubles teams lead Wildcats to girls tennis victory over Waubonsie Valley

It’s Senior Night at Neuqua Valley as the girls tennis team welcomes Waubonsie Valley to the Wildcat courts. The conference race is still neck and neck with each team looking to make a move towards the top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors putting in work in the singles division

At number three singles one of the Neuqua Valley seniors, Ariana D’Silva takes on Waubonsie Valley sophomore Sana Kalra. Kalra is playing in the far court as each player volleys back and forth a few times. D’Silva moves to her right for a return and the ball takes a high bounce that Kalra can not keep in play as the Wildcat earns the point.

In the second set another extended volley breaks out between the opponents. Both players stay near the back line towards the middle of the court. Kalra is able to put the point away with a strong forehand to D’Silva’s left that gets through. The Warrior wins in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

At two singles Chole Chochran from Waubonsie Valley, a state qualifier in doubles from a season ago, takes on fellow sophomore Gabriela Lombana from Neuqua.

Lombana serves in the far court as Cochran approaches the net for her returns. Lombana powers a backhand that dips too low for Cochran to send back as the Wildcat takes the early point.

Later in the first set, Cochran once again approaches the net and deflects several returns back over. Lombana heads towards the net as well, but the Warrior knocks a backhand to the right of the court to earn the point and take the first set 6-0.

Cochran serves in the second set and is moving well all over the court as Lombana looks to put the pressure on. Cochran moves towards the back and digs out a backhand. Lombana then taps one just over the net, but Cochran races to get to the ball and scoops her return near the back corner for the point. Another singles victory for Waubonsie Valley 6-0, 6-1.

Waubonsie Valley freshman Lydia Parranto impresses

Neuqua Valley looks to salvage a win at one singles with Emma Mathew taking on Waubonsie freshman Lydia Parranto.

Mathew is looking to play under control as she awaits the serve in the near court. Volleys back and forth keep each player near the back line. Mathew then fires a strong forehand to her left and Parranto can not get the serve back over the net, giving the point to the Wildcat.

Later in the set it’s the young Warrior showing off her power. Mathew is ready with a quick return but Parranto lines one across the net for the point.

Parranto plays in the near court in the second set and is under complete control throughout this point. She pushes Mathew across the court and calmly drives a return back the other way to help secure the two set victory 6-0, 6-0 as Waubonsie Valley sweeps the three singles matches.

Neuqua Valley doubles gets the Wildcats back on track

The Neuqua Valley doubles teams have been a strength all season and that trend continues against Waubonsie. Lauren Varek and Jillian Herald take the win in three doubles while fellow seniors Ananya Elanchezhian and Lillian Rentmeester win four doubles for the Cats. The number one doubles match is a good one as senior Sofia Parranto and freshman Devi Rao from Waubonsie Valley face juniors Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou from Neuqua.

Neuqua Valley wins the first set 6-2, but the Warriors battle hard in the second set. Rao with a nice backhand return before Parranto deflects a ball off the Wildcats for the point as Waubonsie looks to force a tiebreaker.

Sophia Chiou serves in the far court. Kylie Tran looks like she is going to put the point away with a smash down the middle, but somehow Parranto gets it back over. Rao then pushes a shot towards Tran who deflects it back as it drops off the net. Rao recovers and lifts a return back to the corner, but Chiou unleashes a rocket down the line for the point. Neuqua Valley takes one doubles 6-2, 6-4 to even up the team score.

Seniors Madalyn Finke and Zara Khan help the Wildcats earn the victory

In two doubles it’s Neuqua Valley seniors Madalyn Finke and Zara Khan who hope to secure the Senior Night victory. Waubonsie Valley has a pair of seniors of its own with Tessa Chow and Yashvi Shah across the net.

Chow serves in the near court where Finke sends it back. Shah then spins a ball back that lands right between the two Wildcats and drops for the point for the Warriors.

Later in the set, it’s the second serve for Shah as she focuses on just keeping the ball in bounds to avoid the double fault. Khan creeps towards the net and fires a return near the back for the point. Neuqua takes the first set 6-2.

Looking to close things out, Khan sends back another return from Shah with Finke heading up to the net. She trades fast paced volleys with both Warriors before putting things away with an overhand smash down the middle. Neuqua Valley wins two doubles 6-2, 6-3 to edge Waubonsie Valley girls tennis by the score of 4-3.