Neuqua Valley football cruises to 41-0 win over Metea Valley

Metea Valley looks to get their first win of the year as they host Neuqua Valley football on homecoming weekend. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 21-7 defeat at the hands of Naperville Central with their sights on a victory over a 204 rival. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Scoreless after one but the Wildcats find a grove

After a scoreless first quarter, Neuqua’s ground game sets up Ryan Mohler’s pass to Carter Stare in the flat to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Wildcats back on the ball and Mohler looks to the air again but Metea’s Christian Lee speeds in for the interception to keep the game within one score.

After forcing a 3 and out, Mohler sees nothing downfield and takes off down the right sideline getting in to put the Wildcats up 14-0 a few minutes into the second quarter.

A penalty keeps Metea pinned deep on the ensuing possession and on third down Lucas Van Vlerah has nowhere to go and Andrew Hoffman takes him down in the backfield.

Neuqua finds success through the air again as Mohler connects with Cooper Lehman down the middle of the field for a big gain.

On second down, Metea’s Brady Jones puts some pressure on and sacks Mohler, but is given a flag for celebrating, negating the Wildcat loss.

Neuqua Valley football end the first half strong

After the penalty, Mohler targets Lehman again who rises over the top of his defender for another Wildcat score. 21-0 Neuqua with a minute left in the first half.

Nico Carrier looks to get something going for Metea but on the last play of the half his pass is intercepted by Miles Miskel. He kicks it to the right side of the field as he takes the interception 72 yards for another score. Neuqua goes into the half with a 28-0 lead, scoring twice in the last minute of the half.

Early in the second half, Neuqua fakes out the Mustang defense and Anthony Spiezio scores to extend the lead to 35-0.

The play was so successful that the Wildcats look to it again in the fourth quarter, and Spiezio nearly scores but is tripped up at the 1 yard line. He would punch in on the next play to take a 41-0 lead.

Metea looks to air it out but the pass is underthrown and Zorian Lemon seals the game. Neuqua shuts out Metea 41-0 and improve to 3-3 on the season, and 2-1 in DVC play. Metea falls to 0-6 on the year. Neuqua faces Waubonsie next Friday on the road and Metea travels to Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!