Neuqua Valley football drops final nonconference game to Lincoln Way East

We wrap up non-conference play in week 3 high school football as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats go on the road for the first time this season to take on the Lincoln Way East Griffins. The Griffins are ranked first in the IHSA 8A rankings and are 2-0 after narrowly defeating Batavia 14-13 last week. The Wildcats also won last time out Minooka and will look to avenge their 17-14 loss to the Griffins in the second round of the playoffs last fall.

Neuqua Valley football falls behind early

Quarterback Braden Tischer fakes the handoff and throws the ball to Trey Zvonar and he gets the first down for the Griffins.

Next play, Tischer hands the ball off to running back Nuri Muhammed and pulls the Griffins close to the goal line.

Tischer dishes the ball to Muhammed and he gets across the goal line and the Griffins strike first and take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Wildcats look to respond, and quarterback Ryan Mohler avoids the sack and decides to keep this one and go. He eventually gets tackled by Mike Jem-ilo to stop him short of the first down, and the Wildcats have to punt.

Griffins have possession, and Tischer hands the ball off to running back Zion Gist as he turns on the jets and takes this one to the house. The Griffins now extend their lead 14-0 to close out the first quarter.

Griffins take a commanding lead into halftime

Wildcats looking to get something going on offense and Mohler finds Silvano Spatafora and he gets a big gain for a first down and keeps the drive alive.

The Griffin’s defense would frustrate the Wildcat offense as Mohler gets sacked on third down and the Wildcats are forced to punt the ball.

Under a minute to go in the second and the Griffins look to extend their lead. Tischer throws a short pass to Gist, and he breaks through the left side to score his second touchdown of the game. The Griffins lead 21-0 going into halftime.

Griffins’ defense continues to frustrate the Wildcat offense

The Wildcats trying to get back into this game. Mohler looks downfield, but the Griffins defense gets another sack on Mohler, and the Wildcats are left empty-handed on that drive.

The Griffins with the football, and Tischer throws another short pass to Gist. He flies past two Wildcats and breaks free to get into the endzone for his third touchdown of the night. The Griffins lead 28-0 after three.

Lincoln Way East cruise to a 35-7 win

Griffins up 35-0, and quarterback Jacob Ritter enters the game. He looks downfield but is picked off by Nick Pape, and he heads the other way. Pape gets a significant gain on the interception and is taken down by Keagan Ruane, but the Wildcats are finally near the RedZone.

Quarterback Kiet Truong enters the game for the Wildcats, and he throws a dime to Miles Miskel, and the Wildcats finally get on the board. The Griffin’s offense was too hot to handle however as they defeat the Wildcats 35-7. Neuqua Valley football will look to rebound as they begin conference play next week at Naperville North.

