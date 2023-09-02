Neuqua Valley football picks up first win of the season against Minooka

It’s week 2 for some Friday night lights as Neuqua Valley football hosts the Minooka Indians. The Indians won its home opener 41-7 against Rock Island and the Wildcats will be looking for redemption after losing 13-0 to Oswego in their season opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley football Scores the first touchdown of the season

We are scoreless as we enter the second quarter with under 7 minutes to go, and the Wildcats have possession. Quarterback Ryan Mohler looks downfield and finds Miles Miskel, and he holds the ball long enough to complete the catch.

2nd and goal and Mohler finds nobody open as he scrambles to his right, taking it to the house and scores the first touchdown of the season for the Wildcats. Neuqua takes a 7-0 lead with just under 6 minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Indians look to respond, and Quarterback Nathan Maul finds Carson Jacoby who makes the catch to give the Indians the first down.

On the next play, the Indians run the ball, and Maul hands the ball off to Joey Partridge, and there is nowhere for him to go as he gets tackled by Justin Dutkiewicz of the Wildcats.

3rd and 15 for Minooka and Maul throws a short screen pass to Partridge but makes no gain here as the Wildcat defense shuts him down. Neuqua takes a 7-0 lead going into halftime.

Wildcats extend the lead to 10-0 in the third quarter

Into the third, Mohler fakes the handoff and keeps it once again as he evades one tackle, runs past the referee, and helps move the chains as Neuqua gets the first down.

Minooka forces a field goal attempt and Easton Taylor steps for the Wildcats and hits it through the uprights to extend the Wildcats lead to 10-0 and that closes out the third quarter.

Wildcats hang on to beat the Indians 10-6 to win first game of the season

Indians not giving up as they look to score. It’s third down, and Maul throws a quick pass to Donovan Anderson, he makes a great catch, and the Indians are within striking distance.

A few plays later Maul hands the ball off to Efrein Ramirez, and he plows his way into the endzone and scores to put the Indians on the board. They would miss the extra point, and they trail the Wildcats 10-6.

The Indians would get the ball back with a chance to extend their lead. Maul looks downfield, but his pass gets intercepted by Andrew Hoffmann of the Wildcats. Neuqua still leads 10-6.

With two minutes to go, the Indians have the ball back and still can score for the win. Maul scrambles around the Neuqua defense and throws to Partridge who makes the first down catch.

On the next play, Maul launches it but gets picked off by Wildcat, Easton Taylor, and that pick seals the first win of the season for Neuqua Valley football as they bounce back to win at home 10-6. The cats will go on the road to take on Lincoln Way East next week.

