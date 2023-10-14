Neuqua Valley football secures the win after scoring the first 40 points against DeKalb

It’s a cold, wet, and muddy evening at Neuqua Valley High School, as the DeKalb Barbs travel to Naperville and face the Wildcat football squad. With a win, Neuqua can secure playoff eligibility, while DeKalb needs to win the final two games for a chance at postseason action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley football score on both sides of the ball

We begin with DeKalb’s Cole Latimer throwing to Xavier Dandridge, who works his way upfield before being brought out of bounds by Wildcat Miles Miskel.

Wildcats are now with the ball as Ryan Mohler throws a great pass just over the DeKalb defenders to Cooper Lehman for a Neuqua first down.

From the 46-yard line Mohler takes the ball on the quarterback draw, breaks two tackles, and is loose for a 48-yard touchdown. It’s the first score on the night, but the Wildcats’ PAT is no good.

Later on in the first, Latimer is looking to pass, but it gets intercepted by Wildcat Nick Williamson. From his own 30-yard line, the Wildcat runs 70 yards for the touchdown, extending the lead to 13-0.

Wildcats continue to pile on points

The rain picks up a little bit in the second quarter, but that doesn’t stop Neuqua Valley as Mohler fakes the handoff and takes the ball himself. He evades a diving tackle, and from there, no one can catch him. Neuqua leads 20-0.

We continue to pile on touchdowns as Mohler throws to Cooper Lehman at the 25-yard line and he runs to the endzone for the touchdown, keeping the lead strong for The Wildcats.

DeKalb with the ball as Latimer throws a deep ball, but it gets intercepted by Nick Pape of Neuqua Valley. It’s been all Wildcats during this first half, as Pape celebrates in the mud.

Near the endzone, the duo of Mohler and Lehman go to work again, as Lehman catches another touchdown. Neuqua Valley goes into halftime with a 34-0 lead.

Neuqua shuts down the Barbs’ offense

The third quarter is underway and Neuqua Valley’s Anthony Spiezio takes the handoff and squeezes through the barbs defense. Wildcats now leading 40-0

Jumping into the fourth quarter, Latimer finds Xavier Dandridge and he has some space. Dandridge somehow evades the entire Wildcat defense and scores on a 41-yard touchdown. The Barbs get on the board, however they fall to the Wildcats by a final score of 40-6. Neuqua moves to 5-3 on the season; securing playoff eligibility and will take on Naperville Central next week in the DVC Bowl.

