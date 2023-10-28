Neuqua Valley football takes down Palatine in the first round of the playoffs

The postseason is here and so is the rain. Neuqua Valley football starts their playoff run at home against Palatine. The Wildcats come into the game with the 16th seed while the Pirates are seeded 17th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both quarterbacks score rushing touchdowns in the first quarter

We start the game with the Wildcats around midfield. Ryan Mohler fakes the handoff fooling the Palatine defense. He then breaks a tackle and he’s off to the races from there taking it 50 yards for the opening touchdown.

Three minutes later Mohler has the ball again on the 45. Much similar to the first touchdown he shows off his speed, shooting through the gap for another rushing touchdown. Neuqua now up 14-0.

Next possession for Palatine and they are forced to punt. However, the ball is muffed by Cooper Lehman allowing Detton Tietjens to recover the ball for the Pirates.

Turning the big play into points is Palatine as Tommy Elter somehow stays on his feet before being dragged into the endzone. Palatine trails 14-7 at the end of the first.

Neuqua maintains a seven-point lead at halftime

Into the second quarter now. Tommy Elter has the ball around midfield as he steps back firing downfield finding Tytson Moorer for a 40-yard gain.

After some penalties, Palatine would have to settle for a field goal that Alek Huyser nails from 30 yards out. Pirates down 14-10.

Neuqua looking for one last chance before halftime. Ryan Mohler peels off to his right connecting with Miles Miskel downfield. The Wildcats would settle with a field goal going into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

Palatine fights back and ties the game after three quarters

Skipping to the last four minutes of the third quarter. Tommy Elter finds Ryan Donnelly in space who bobbles the catch but recovers taking it down to the 7-yard line.

Fourth and goal now for the Pirates. Kole Fager takes the direct snap diving over the pile for a Palatine touchdown. With that, we are tied at 17 heading into the fourth.

Neuqua takes control in the fourth quarter putting the game to bed

Palatine starts the fourth quarter with the ball. Tommy Elter is looking over the top but his pass is picked off by Andrew Hoffmann.

In at quarterback now for Neuqua is Kiet Truong after Ryan Mohler got injured. Truong throws a swing pass finding Cooper Lehman who spins around a defender taking the ball to the 30.

Fourth and long now for Neuqua. Truong takes his time finding Silvano Spatafora who carries the ball to the four putting the Wildcats into the redzone.

Finishing off an impressive drive for Neuqua is Spatafora who runs in the short touchdown putting the Wildcats up 24-17.

Just under two minutes to go and it’s Silvano Spatafora again who takes it 30 yards for the finishing blow.

Neuqua Valley football defends their home turf taking down Palatine by a score of 31-17. The Wildcats advance to round two of the playoffs where they’ll play either Loyola Academy or Plainfield North.

