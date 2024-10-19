Neuqua Valley football thrashes Metea Valley

The 2024 season hasn’t been kind to 204 rivals Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley football. Both teams sit at 1-6 heading into this week 8 matchup hosted by the Wildcats. Neuqua looks to defend its home field in its final home contest of the year, while Metea looks to get its school’s first victory over Neuqua. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley and Metea football both score early on

On the first drive of the game, Wildcats quarterback Kiet Truong fakes the handoff and then rolls to his right before finding Daniel Robinson downfield. Robinson makes a Metea defender miss and rolls down for a big Wildcat gain.

Robinson’s big gain sets up Barkley later on who goes untouched into the end zone. 7-0 Wildcats.

Metea went to the ground a lot early as a big gap opens for Charles Flowers who runs it in from the 10-yard line. 7-7 in the first quarter.

Neuqua wastes no time getting back to the red zone on their next drive as they motion a back to the right before Truong zips one to Benjamin Stefanski to take a 14-7 lead after one.

Onto the second quarter as Truong has all day to throw. He connects with fellow senior Sean Anshel for a 17-yard touchdown. Neuqua begin to build a lead at 21-7.

A high snap leads to pressure in the backfield on a Metea punt, and Ethan Engler blocks it. Neuqua gets the ball within the five-yard line. Momentum is growing fast for the Wildcats.

A penalty moved them back but it’s no problem for Truong and Anshel who connect again on a score, and it’s 28-7 just a few minutes into the second quarter.

Truong finds Anshel for a third time and the Wildcats win 49-20

Later in the second quarter, Jake MacLeod runs out to his left and looks to Dylan Liner, the pass is almost picked, but Liner secures it and makes a defender miss on his way to the end zone. 28-13 after a missed extra point.

Late in the first half, Truong has all day again and uses his time to find Anshel for a third time. The Wildcats would take a 42-13 lead into halftime.

After a dominant first half, Neuqua wouldn’t need much more, but Pierce Stevens makes a big defensive play, recovering a fumble in the backfield and returning it for a touchdown. Neuqua go on to win 49-20 and notch their second win of the season.