Neuqua Valley football uses strong defense to take down Naperville North

We kick off DuPage Valley Conference play as Neuqua Valley football travels to Naperville North High School. The Huskies come into this game off a thrilling 51-49 win against the Bolingbrook Raiders. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back after losing 35-7 last week to the Lincoln Way East Griffins. The Huskies fell 29-16 to the Wildcats last season as both sides look to pick up DVC win number one.

Defense shines from both teams

Huskies Quarterback Jacob Bell looks to put the Huskie’s on the board. He throws a quick slant pass to Brock Pettaway, but he gets stopped by Andrew Hoffman on third down. They go on to attempt a field goal, but it would be wide off the mark.

The Wildcats turn on offense and quarterback Kiet Truong throws a deep pass, but Luke Williams makes a one-handed interception and the Huskies get the ball back.

However, the Huskies offense couldn’t get anything going on offense thanks to the Wildcat defense and it’s 4th down. The Huskies set up to punt and the kick gets blocked by linebacker RJ Ugas (ou-gah-s) and he sets up the Wildcats in scoring position.

The Huskies defense shut down the Wildcat offense to a three-and-out possession and Neuqua goes for the field goal. Easton Taylor steps up and nails this kick from 40 yards out and the Wildcats take a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Back and Forth Battle in the 3rd quarter

We enter the third quarter and the Wildcats still lead 3-0. The Huskies have possession here and Bell throws a dime to Williams for a 46-yard gain, and he gets the first touchdown of the night. The Huskies lead 7-3.

The Wildcats are looking to respond but Truong looks downfield and his pass gets intercepted by Williams for his second pick off the game.

However, on the next play, Bell scrambles to avoid the sack and looks for an open receiver. He throws and is picked off by William Beaman and he makes a 46-yard return the other way. Some back-and-forth action from both defenses in the third.

Truong hands the ball off to Wildcat running back Silvano Spatafora and he walks in for the five-yard touchdown. The Wildcats are back in front 10-7 as we close out the third quarter.

Wildcats defense steps up to seal the win 17-7

Quarterback Ryan Mohler enters the game and he decides to take it in himself and scores to extend the Wildcats lead 17-7.

Under three minutes to go and the Huskies trying to get back in the game in the red zone. Quarterback Carson Marlar enters the contest and makes a stellar pass in tight coverage to Williams for the first down.

Marlar looks to keep the drive alive but it’s a bad snap as the ball goes over his head. He picks the ball up and slings this one, but Hoffman is there with the interception to seal the win for Neuqua Valley football. They bounce back and get their first win in conference play on the road with a 17-7 win over the Huskies.

