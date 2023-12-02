Neuqua Valley girls basketball dominates the second half to beat Naperville North

We bring you an early season DVC matchup between Naperville North and Neuqua Valley girls basketball as both teams look to get back in the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back-and-forth first quarter

The action gets started with a three from Nalia Clifford to get the Wildcats on the board quickly.

The following possession Natalia Frempong drives to the basketball and gets her floater to go off the glass.

On the other end, Clifford connects with Caitlin Washington with a long pass under the basket for an easy two.

The Huskies’ defense was in pursuit early on causing multiple Wildcat turnovers. Neuqua Valley returned the favor as Clifford and Washington team up for the steal and Kylee Norkus makes the layup plus the foul and converts the three-point play.

Now it’s Sydni Fink who drives to the lane and kisses the ball off the backboard for two.

Washington gets going with a three as the Wildcats end the first quarter with a 13-10 lead.

Fink goes back to work with another driving left-hand floater for her second basket of the game.

Norkus answers that with a three of her own as the Wildcats lead 16-12.

Naperville North hanging in the game

Fink on the next possession slips a pass to Kendall Johnson who misses, but grabs her own rebound and puts it back up for a second-chance basket.

Johnson and Fink once again team up with one another and Johnson uses her height to throw it off the glass for two.

With time running out in the first half, Clifford hits her second three as she takes a shot to her leg but makes it anyway, the game is tied at 19.

Frempong finds Johnson, who owns the paint as she puts in her 15th point of the game and Naperville North leads 21-19 to begin the third.

Neuqua girls basketball pulls away

Wildcat Zoe Navarro uses her skills, euro-stepping around the defense, and throws in a floater.

Norkus, with some active hands, gets the steal as she races down the court and fakes out the defender for the layup.

Fink gets the pass from Frempong who draws a foul on the other end and makes both from the line.

Norkus gets another steal and draws another foul as she gets the basket and converts at the line. She helps give Neuqua a 16-point lead, and the Wildcats went on to win 53-33.

