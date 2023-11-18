Neuqua Valley girls basketball opens the season with a thrilling OT win over Trinity

Neuqua Valley girls basketball opens the season at home against the Trinity Blazers. The Blazers won 23 games and made it to the 3A sectional finals last season while the Wildcats finished first in the DVC and made it to the sectional semis. Both teams look to get off to a good start in the first game of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua gets off to a good start

Jumping into the action, we’re tied at nine with under two minutes to go in the first. Kylee Norkus drives towards the basket and puts in the layup. The Wildcats lead 11-9.

After Lauren Miller makes both free throws to tie the game at 11. Nalia Clifford goes to attack the rim but dishes the ball to Caitlin Washington and she sinks the three. The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with a 19-13 lead.

We near the end of the second quarter with the clock winding down as the Wildcats push to extend their lead. Washington finds Norkus open, and she decides to take it to the basket and hits this tough layup while falling as time expires. The Wildcats lead 35-28 at halftime.

The Blazers rally

The Wildcats were up by 12 early in the third quarter but the Blazers kept fighting back. Jaylani Hernandez passes the ball to Chloe Santos. She does a spin move and misses her shot but gets her rebound and hits that layup for two. The Blazers are inching closer as they trail 44-39 to Neuqua.

Late in the third quarter, the Blazers clawed their way back as this game is tied at 44. Ariana Rodriguez passes the rock to Chloe Santos, who goes for three, but it turns out to be a perfect pass to Miller who’s there for the rebound and hits the layup. Blazers take a 47-46 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Navarro hits clutch free throws to send it to overtime

Under one minute to go here and the game is tied at 59. Destiny Sacluti misses the three, but Santos gets to the rebound and taps this layup shot into the net. The Blazers lead 61-59 with under 15 seconds to go.

With under five seconds to go, Zoe Navarro is at the line and she must make both to tie it up. Navarro comes up clutch for the Wildcats, making both 15-foot attempts.

Hernandez gives the ball to Miller for the chance to win the game. She shoots from half-court, but the ball goes in and out and we are headed to overtime.

Neuqua Valley girls basketball hangs on for the Win

The Blazers duo of Miller and Santos have been dangerous on offense all night. Miller throws it to Santos and she takes it towards the basket and gets the two. At the other end, Washington has the ball but gets double-teamed. She finds Navarro open, and she hits a jumper to keep the game tied at 63.

Next play, Sacluti turns the ball over as Washington comes up with the steal and buries the two-point layup to give the Wildcats a 65-63 lead.

Blazers trying to stay in this one as Hernandez gets double-teamed and turns the ball over as Olivia Beaman comes up with it. She dishes one to Navarro and she gets the tough layup shot to go in.

The Wildcats pull away with a 74-69 overtime win in their home opener.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!