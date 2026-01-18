Neuqua Valley girls basketball pulls away late over Naperville North

Neuqua Valley wraps up the first half of conference play for girls basketball by welcoming Naperville North. The Wildcats are hungry for a 3-2 start in the conference, while the Huskies look to start the month of January 4-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats hit the aggressive button early with some passing, and Alexis May converting on the middy to break a 3-3 tie.

The two teams trade buckets in the early going

It’s a low-scoring first quarter, but both teams make the best of it with Ava Podkasik getting the board and put back. It’s a 10-9 Neuqua lead after one.

The second quarter begins with Neuqua boxing out until they get that basket. Michayla Stone corrals the Nalia Clifford miss and puts it back in for a 12-11 Wildcat lead.

Back to Ava Podkasik, who gets left open out of the blue, so she takes three and banks it in. That’s one way to make the defense pay the price.

18-16 Huskies, but that changes with Nya Vazifdar hitting the mid-range shot. Then Viera Maliqi gets a steal and bounces over to Clifford, who scores. A quick 4-0 run puts Neuqua up 20-16.

North gets a pair back with Sam Kelly doing it all herself by putting all she can on the floater that bounces through the rim. It’s 20-18 Cats at the break.

North begins the second half on a strong note

The second half begins with the Podkasik sisters working together on this possession. Ava feeds it to Mia who sinks the jumper. The Huskies open a 28-22 lead.

Neuqua needs a basket, and they get that shot from Olivia Beaman, who hits the three from the wing.

Let’s jump into the fourth quarter with the Huskies keeping control. Ava Podkasik tallies in two of her fourteen points, and the dogs surge ahead by a 36-31 score.

Nalia Clifford activates her own scoring run

From there, insert the Jaws theme whenever Nalia Clifford gets the ball. She’s open at the top of the key and is nothing but net from three. On the next possession, Emerson McManis gets a steal and dishes over to May, but she she feeds Clifford who hits another three-point basket. Clifford with six straight points as the senior puts Neuqua back in front at 37-36. 21 in the game for Clifford.

The lead grows to 44-39, but the Huskies get some late help from Sydney Smith, hitting a much needed three ball to get within two.

Neuqua Valley girls basketball picks up a big conference win

But Neuqua stays on point from behind the line. Clifford dishes to Emersen McManis, who shoots for three and drills the dagger. That seals the deal, as Neuqua takes the 48-42 win over Naperville North.

