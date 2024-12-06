Neuqua Valley girls bowling picks up DVC win over Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley girls bowling and Naperville Central meet up at Lisle Lanes. Last year’s matchup saw Neuqua win by 93 pins as both teams look to get an early DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua girls bowling starts on fire against Naperville Central

Neuqua starts off hot with Aniya Emerson rolling this shot perfectly in the pocket as the pins domino to the ground for the first strike of the day.

On the same pair, is teammate Chanel Edwards who also shoots it at the pocket as pins fall for the strike. Edwards begins her day with a 175-game one score.

The Redhawks counter as Ro Sweakauski rolls it straight to the center as pins fly for the strike. Also on the pair is Olive O’Boyle who goes Brooklyn on this shot, but is able to knock down the 5 pin for a strike. Sweakauski ends with a 283 series while O’Boyle finishes with a 361.

Back with the Wildcats as Khushi Patel who slides this ball on target and clears the pins off the map as she ends with a 330 series.

Naperville Central drops to Neuqua in early season DVC matchup

The Redhawks get into the spare act as Maddie Davila looks for the mark and knocks over the 3-pin for one conversion. Later on she follows it up with a 1-2-4-7 spare to get another mark to her tally, she ends her day with a 367 series.

Also contributing for Central is Lizzie Atkins whose slow roll does enough to knock down the five and eight pins to keep Central fighting.

Neuqua rallies with more strikes of their own as Surina Merai nails on target but just gets the seven-pin down for a strike conversion. Alongside is Suhana Merchant who goes right up the face but trips down the 10-pin. Both bowlers have corner pin swag to contribute to Neuqua’s efforts.

Central rallies for more spares from Alice Cecil who goes across lanes to pick up a 4-7 split spare to keep the Redhawks fighting. But Neuqua is able to put things away as Erin Scott’s fastball plows the pins down for a strike as part of a 361 series. Meanwhile Chanel Edwards secures another strike for a team-leading 459 series. Neuqua Valley claims the match by 352 pins as the Wildcats secure the DVC win.