Neuqua Valley girls golf defends White Eagle with a win against Metea

Another day, another exciting DVC matchup at White Eagle Golf Club between hosts Neuqua Valley girls golf and Metea Valley. The Wildcats are looking for back-to-back wins after defeating Naperville Central. The Mustangs are looking to return to the win column after a loss to Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls golf opens in front of Metea and Evan Ashley records a birdie

Starting off from the tenth hole. Neuqua’s Megan Mallot is putting for birdie. She just misses the put to the right. Mallot is able to finish off this hole with a par.

Moving to the par three hole sixteen. Metea’s Ainsley Ellis focuses on the putt. She hits it home for par, finishing the day with the top score for the Black and Gold.

Still on 16, after a great approach shot, Wildcat Evan Ashley sinks her birdie putt. Ashley finishes her day with a round score of 44.

NV’s Malar Anand is on the green focusing on her putt. She sinks it, recording one of her five pars for the day.

Anand and Aditi Reddy lead the way for the blue and gold

Now on the par four, 18th hole. Wildcat Carley Rogers goes for par and rattles it down. Rogers finishes with a score of 47.

Metea Valley’s Ellie Buckland has this tricky one to close the round, and she drops it to the bottom of the cup. Buckland finishes in the top three for Metea Valley.

MV’s Oyuhai Sereenen hits home her putt, helping her have the second best score for Metea Valley.

After jumping around the golf course, The Wildcats secure a DVC victory against the Mustangs. Anand and Aditi Reddy finish the day with round lows of 43.