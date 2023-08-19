Neuqua Valley girls golf opens conference play on a high note against Naperville Central

The Naperville Central girls golf team takes host at Naperbrook Golf Course for the DuPage Valley Conference opener against Neuqua Valley. Both teams enter the day after competing at Tuesday’s McGonagle City Championship, where the Wildcats finished in second place behind Benet Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams make tough putts on the first green

To the first hole with Neuqua’s Sophie Lagman, as she hits her approach shot from just in the rough. Lagman finds the green in regulation and would go on to hit a tricky putt for par. She finishes the day with a 41 for the cats.

Redhawk Kade Schiltz is putting on the dance floor, as she walks her ball into the bottom of the cup. Schiltz starts the round on a high note.

These geese are not making the difficult par-five fourth hole any easier for Wildcat Mady Coffey, but she still hits a great shot just onto the fringe. Coffey has a knee-knocker for par but stays composed and makes the putt. Coffey closes the round by shooting a 38.

Great action on the par three fourth hole

Over to the Par-three fourth hole, where Central’s Poppy Marusin sends a great tee shot onto the green.

Rebecca Wu of Neuqua Valley is to the tee at hole four, and just like Marusin, she gives herself a chance to birdie. Wu putting for birdie and the ball stops just before the front edge of the cup. She settles for par.

Here’s Redhawk Ashika Patel putting for par on hole four and she hits this one with confidence. Patel’s score of 50 is the second-best on the day for Central.

Still on hole four, Wildcat, Ruthie Martin, tees it up and her shot lands just to the right of the pin. Martin hits the birdie putt just a little too much to the right and ends the round with a 47.

Another Wildcat taking on the fourth hole, and this time it’s Joann Deng. She hits the ball with great pace, but the accuracy is off by just a couple of inches. Deng settles for a par and would close her round with a 47.

Neuqua Valley girls golf cruises to victory

Now wrapping up on the par-four sixth hole is Wildcat Rebecca Wu who makes the putt for her fifth straight par.

The Wildcats pull away with a convincing victory over Naperville Central and win the match 162 to 201.

