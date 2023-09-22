Neuqua Valley girls golf secures the DVC Championship in impressive fashion at Phillip’s Park

Phillip’s Park is the annual host for the DVC girls golf championship tournament. Waubonsie Valley serves as the host school for a perfect day on the links. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley puts itself into contention with strong back nine

Starting on the back nine and one of the best shots of the day via Metea Valley golfer Ansley Ellis. Chipping from off the green on hole 11, she sees her ball roll and hit the pin, just inches away from an eagle. Instead it’s a tap in birdie as Ellis finishes in the top ten with an 84.

Naperville Central with a much improved team this season. Last year, the Redhawks shot a 426 as a team. They dropped that to a 374 this year led by Mae Binkowski and Kade Schiltz with 87’s and Ashika Patel with a 97.

Carley Rogers doing work on the 11th hole with a nice birdie from beyond ten feet. Rogers with a strong round of 84 to make the top four scores for Neuqua Valley.

Waubonsie Valley is in the hunt for the conference title as Mina Shyam does her part with a nice short game around the green. An 84 puts the Warrior in the top ten individuals.

Metea Valley is led by McKenna Wigfield on the day who sets herself up well on the 11th hole with a well placed chip onto the dance floor. She leads the Mustangs with a round of 76, good for third place overall.

Neuqua Valley puts on a putting display on the 13th green

Over to the 13th hole where Addison Wu from Naperville North finds herself well off the green, but she rebounds nicely with a tough chip that lands near the pin. The Huskie ends her day with a 94.

Waubonsie Valley is without top golfer Kelly Cong, so Meadow Rolence moves up to the number one spot for the green and gold. Here she makes a nice putt for par as the senior scores an 85 for her round.

Addy Ciganek from North chips from the fairway and sticks her approach within ten feet of the pin. Ciganek delivers with the birdie and leads the team with a round of 79, finishing in the top five individual scores.

We saw McKenna Wigfield with a strong performance and big sister Madison is right there with her as she makes par on 13 and finishes in the top five as well with a 79. The Mustangs with the second best team score in the tournament.

Neuqua Valley uses the 13th hole to put on a putting clinic for the rest of the field. Rebecca Wu sitting over 30 feet from the cup, but the senior buries it for a birdie. Wu with a 79 as well.

Evan Ashley from about 15 feet for the blue and gold and she buries from long range as well. Ashley with an 85 on the day.

Sophie Lagman is up next for the Wildcats after a nice approach shot. She sinks this 20 footer for a birdie of her own. That puts the senior in a tie for first place as she advances to a playoff to determine the individual champion.

Over to the 17th green. Hannah Lee from Waubonsie Valley makes a tricky par shot and gets into the top ten with an 82 to lead the Warriors. Waubonsie Valley finishes in third as a team on the day and in second place in the DVC girls golf season standings.

Wildcats send a pair to a playoff

Maddy Coffey from Neuqua Valley is near the top of the leaderboard as well as the Wildcats have the team championship well in hand. Coffey finds the green and goes on to par the 17th. That allows the senior to finish with a 74 and advance to the playoff with her teammate Sophie Lagman.

On the first playoff at hole number 16, Lagman with a brilliant chip to set up a birdie attempt within a club length of the hole. However, after Coffey makes par, Lagman lips out the putt and we head to a second playoff hole.

This time it’s Lagman who starts with a par while Coffey finds the green on 17 and has a birdie attempt for the win. The senior sinks the ten footer to win the DVC girls golf individual medal. Neuqua Valley wins both the regular season and tournament team titles as Coach Keller celebrates with his team.