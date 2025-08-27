Neuqua Valley girls golf takes a seven-stroke victory over Waubonsie

We have girls golf action on a windy day at White Eagle Golf Club. It’s District 204 rivals Waubonsie and Neuqua Valley hitting the links as both teams continue their conference slates into week two. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The teams play this matchup on the back nine. Nora Malloy for Neuqua gets it started with a good chip that puts her ball inches away from the cup on the 10th hole.

Waubonsie’s Alyssa Straub shows an even better chip because this curves right in time to go for a birdie. That’s one way to push the chip in.

Her teammate, Mina Shyam, fights an uphill battle on the 14th green, but puts enough juice on the lag putt to roll near the pin. Shyam is not only Waubonsie’s top golfer on the day, but leads everyone with a round of 43.

Staying on 14 with Neuqua’s Aditi Reddy. Using the full swing, her fairway shot lands on the green to put her in a putting situation.

Wildcats pick up the pace on hole 16

Ellie Rogers with a long attempt that gets close to the cup, leaving a short putt to close out the hole.

Back to Reddy on hole 16, who secures a par on the par three and golfs a 46, a tie for the second lowest score for Neuqua Valley on the day.

Malar Anand gets off to a good start on the 16th green as her tee shot finds the dance floor thanks to a solid swing.

Neuqua Valley finishes strong on the 18th Green to secure victory

To the 18th hole, where Suchen Liu helps the Wildcats with an approach that takes a huge bounce and roll onto the landing zone.

Anand continues to pitch in for the Wildcats as her shot hits the green and is close to the pin. On her next attempt, she sinks the par and leads the Wildcats with a round of 44. Neuqua Valley also takes the team victory with a seven-stroke win over Waubonsie 182-189.

