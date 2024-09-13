Neuqua Valley girls golf takes a three-stroke win over Waubonsie Valley

The time has come for a DVC matchup at White Eagles Golf Club. It’s Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley, a battle between two girls golf teams coming off conference wins as we hit the halfway point of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin with a shotgun start on the par three hole 8. Evan Ashley unloads a good tee shot that hits the landing zone, aka the green. Ashley makes par and golfs a 50 on the day.

Teammate Malar Anand also gets a good tee shot that lands near the green, she is able to get up and down for par on the hole.

Staying on eight, Waubonsie golfer Hannah Lee is also sinking a long par putt, thanks to some great concentration.

Her best friend Mina Shyam is in the short rough for her second shot, but thanks to a nice chip, her ball takes a strong roll and gets to the area of the pin. Shyma pars and shoots a 47.

The eighth-hole marathon continues with Neuqua’s Carly Rogers showing a good lag putt. Rogers golfs a round of 46.

Birdies are flying on hole two

We move to the second hole, shifting from pars to birdies. Siya Sohal from Waubonsie hopes to put her putt in an excellent position to par, but instead, it keeps rolling and rolling until it makes its way home. The birdie helps her to a 45.

Hannah Lee is in a similar position, but don’t tell me she will do the same thing? Is she going to do the same thing? Yes, she is. What a putt by Lee, who leads the Warriors with a 43.

Late putts help Neuqua girls golf to a win

To the fifth hole, Joann Deng from Neuqua Valley displays a well struck tee shot that lands on the green. After missing the birdie putt, she rebounds on the next attempt for par and sinks to lead the Wildcats with a solid 43.

Anand is on her third attempt on the par, and she sinks to stay even, and that deserves a dance celebration for carding Neuqua Valley’s top score, leading to a Wildcat victory 182-185 over Waubonsie Valley girls golf.

