Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse with a dominant 16-3 victory over Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse puts in a strong first half showing en route do a dominant home victory over Naperville Central.

It’s a chilly night at Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse as the Wildcats look to get a game above .500. They face Naperville Central who is searching for its first conference win.

Neuqua Valley having success early

Neuqua leads 4-1 before Eva Russell scores on the penalty restart. That cuts it to two.

Zawadi Brown is always a difficult matchup for her opponents and she shows it here as she sprints to the net for the goal. They lead 5-2.

Edye Keen takes the pass from her sister Molly and makes a nice move to get by her defender for another Neuqua goal. That extends the lead to four.

Naomi Winiarski gets involved in the offense as she finds an angle and zips the ball into the back of the net. It’s now 7-2.

Wildcats outhustling Redhawks

Coming up on five minutes to go in the first half, the ball is fought for then popped into the air and Edye Keen comes up with it. She works her way towards the net, evades a defender, and puts in yet another goal for the blue and gold.

Central trying to stop the bleeding as Kendall Albertini passes to Sarah Klingeman. She spins off her defender and tries to send it in, but goalie Brooke Kirchner makes a nice save.

With over two minutes left in the half, the ball is loose again. Claire Heller can’t pick it up and it rolls to Winiarski who fires it into the net. Wildcats take a 10-2 lead into halftime.

Second half is more of the same. Winiarski with a spin move, loses it, gets it back, spins back the other way and scores another goal. Neuqua Valley with a dominant 16-3 victory over Naperville Central. Wildcats move to 2-0 in the DVC and are a game above .500.

